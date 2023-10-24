What's new

Nawaz Sharif got all judicial reliefs

Punjab govt suspends Nawaz's sentence in Al-Azizia reference


Punjab govt suspends Nawaz’s sentence in Al-Azizia reference

Interim Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir says govt has done this by “using its constitutional powers” under Section 401 of CrPC.

The Punjab government on Tuesday suspended PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference, the Punjab caretaker information minister and the former prime minister’s lawyer confirmed.

Nawaz, who returned to the country over the weekend after almost four years in self-exile, was convicted in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references in 2018.

The Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference pertains to a case in which Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in jail on Dec 24, 2018. He was also fined Rs1.5 billion and US$25 million.

Interim Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir and Nawaz’s lawyer Amjad Parvez both confirmed the development to Dawn.com.

Mir said that the caretaker government had done this by “using its constitutional powers” under Section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which deals with suspensions, remissions and commutations of sentences.

It states: “When any person has been sentenced to punishment for an offence, the provincial government may at any time without conditions or upon any conditions which the person sentenced accepts, suspend the execution of his sentence or remit the whole or any part of the punishment to which he has been sentenced.”

He said that the the government led by ex-Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar had done the same in October 2019, without elaborating further.

Speaking on Dawn News, Barrister Asad Rahim termed the development “quite surprising” and said it seemed as if “new precedents are now being set”.

The lawyer was of the view that other convicts could also now request the same relief from the government “according to the precedents that we have been witnessing since the past few months”.

A day earlier, Nawaz had formally filed two separate applications with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking restoration of his appeals against the conviction in the Avenfield Apartments and Al-Azizia references.

In the applications, the PML-N supreme leader said that while he was abroad for medical treatment, the pending appeals were dismissed for non-prosecution. The applications requested the court to revive the pending appeals to make a decision on these pleas on merit.

Late accountability judge Arshad Malik convicted Nawaz in the Al-Azizia reference but absolved him in the Flagship Investment case in December same year. Judge Arshad, however, in a leaked conversation ostensibly admitted that he sentenced the PML-N leader under duress.

Subsequently, he was removed from the accountability court and was repatriated to his parent department Lahore High Court (LHC). He was facing the inquiry and was ultimately removed from the service. He died during the Covid-19 pandemic on Dec 4, 2020.

Islamabad accountability court confirms Nawaz's bail in Toshakhana case

Islamabad accountability court confirms Nawaz’s bail in Toshakhana case

The hearing has been adjourned till Nov 20.
 
The long scheduled and much-awaited Nawaz Sharif speech at Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore
– the same day as his return from a four-year sojourn in the United Kingdom, a period declared as self-imposed exile by certain sections of the media.

While his opponents lamented the VVIP welcome he received through facilitation by the state given that the courts had proclaimed him an absconder who, as per the law of the land, should have first reported to jail before filing an appeal against his conviction finally materialised.
 
All thanks to Asim Whisky.
1698153638576.png
 
IHC restores Nawaz's appeals in Al-Azizia, Avenfield references

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) restored on Thursday the appeals of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif against conviction

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) restored on Thursday the appeals of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif against conviction in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

The court announced the judgement shortly after it reserved the verdict. It was announced by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

In 2018, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 and 7 years in prison in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, respectively.

The three-time former prime minister was declared a proclaimed offender by the IHC in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases over non-compliance after he went to London for medical treatment with the court’s permission in November 2019.

Nawaz arrived in Islamabad from Dubai on a charter plane on Saturday, ending his four-year self imposed exile.

On Tuesday, IHC extended Nawaz’s protective bail in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases till October 26.

It is pertinent to mention that the high court had granted the PML-N supremo bail in the two cases ahead of his arrival to Pakistan.

On Tuesday, the IHC issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Nawaz’s petitions seeking restoration of his appeals against his sentence in both cases.

The bench extended the protective bail after NAB said that it had “no objections” to the plea filed by the former prime minister.

The bench wrote in its written order that it was submitted that since prosecution has sought time to obtain instructions and to make appropriate submission, it is only appropriate that protection be afforded to the petitioner till such date.

It added, “When confronted, learned prosecutor general NAB specifically stated that he has no objection to the extension of protection earlier granted to the petitioner.”

“In view of the referred position, protection afforded to the petitioner vide order dated 19.10.2023 is extended till the next date of hearing and he shall not be arrested in the meanwhile. On the next date of hearing, learned counsel for the petitioner shall also satisfy the Court regarding maintainability of the instant petition,” maintained the bench.
 
One_Nation said:
IHC, LHC, SC, NAB all working on same track without any distinction. Not even trying to hide.
They appoint a Military retired , colleague to ensure Operation is successful
They are running a actual Operation against People of Pakistan

Supreme court judges were pressured , when no one acted on their orders to show case they control Police/Other officers and also people in office who complete the task on order of Supreme court

The changes done at NAB level was done to prevent officers to raise objections and allow them to accept , failure of processing cases against Nawaz Sharif Gang
 
Khayal rakhna yeh judge saray ja kar Nawaz Sharif kay moon main khana bhi na dalna shuru kar dain.
 
IHC dismisses Imran Khan's plea against indictment in cipher case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s petition...

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s petition against proceedings and indictment in the cipher case by a special court, with an order that Imran be provided a “fair trial”.

In his petition filed a day ago, PTI chairman had urged the IHC to declare the exercise of framing charges against him as “illegal and unlawful”. He moved the court through his lawyer, Salman Safdar advocate and cited the state through the Attorney General’s office and secretary Ministry of Interior as respondents.

In the petition, the counsel had stated the petitioner was quite “aggrieved with the mode and manner of framing of charges” as well as the proceedings and the trial under the Official Secrets Act.

He also contended that the judge in the case, in “sheer haste, compromising fair trial and procedure, proceeded to frame charges against the accused despite serious objections and pendency of applications filed before the court …”.

Imran Khan’s indictment

A special court indicted PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case on Monday.

The hearing was held at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi by special court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.
 

