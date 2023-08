Nawaz accuses CJP of shielding Imran Khan amid corruption allegations

CJP Bandial trying to ‘save’ Imran, claims Nawaz ​

Former PM says chief justice putting his own future at stake by safeguarding PTI chiefPML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is speaking to the media outside his London residence on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. SCREENGRABNawaz Sharif, the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has said that a former chief justice and his “cronies” within the Supreme Court played an active role in his arrest, disqualification, and dismantling of his government. Moreover, he alleged that the present chief justice, Justice Umar Ata Bandial is providing protection to an individual implicated in embezzling billions of rupees."The chief justice is well aware that this person [Imran Khan] has wreaked havoc on Pakistan's economy, ethics, and culture. He has propagated violence and repeatedly violated the Constitution," said Nawaz while speaking to journalists outside his Avenfield residence in London on Wednesday.He said that the chief justice was putting his own future at stake by safeguarding the PTI chief. “It pains me to witness that, despite knowing everything, he (CJP) is supporting him (Imran),” he added.The PML-N leader pointed out that former chief justice Saqib Nisar had previously claimed that his aim was to disqualify Nawaz Sharif and throw him behind bars, adding that Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and others have testified to these allegations."It is on record that Saqib Nisar had also said in the past that we must imprison Maryam Nawaz and me and bring Imran Khan into power," he stated.Recalling past statements from Imran Khan, Nawaz said that when the PTI chief became prime minister he said during a visit to the US that he would remove the ceiling fan from Nawaz Sharif's prison cell. He added that when Imran was in opposition he used to say that he would tie a rope around Nawaz Sharif's neck and pull him out of the Prime Minister House.Meanwhile, PML-N Senior Vice President and Nawaz's daughter Maryam Nawaz wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "When chief justicehas already made the verdict, what is the point of waiting for the high court's decision?"The statements from former premier Nawaz and his daughter Maryam came hours after the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial observed during a hearing that there were prima facie serious defects in the trial court’s judgment in the Toshakhana case against former prime minister Imran Khan.His observation came as a three-judge special bench of the Supreme Court (SC) – comprising the CJP, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail – heard the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's pleas filed against his conviction in the Toshakhana case by the trial court.During today's hearing, the apex court raised questions on the trial court's judgment awarding a three-year sentence to Imran Khan in the case.The three-judge bench asked Islamabad High Court (IHC) to consider the former premier's contentions about the trial court's jurisdiction, maintainability of the complaint and transfer of judges etc. in tomorrow’s hearing.Two days ago, the apex court formed a bench to hear appeals related to Toshakhana case, following appeals made by the former prime minister against his conviction.The PTI chairman had also challenged the IHC' s decision on August 3, wherein the high court had referred the matter to district and sessions judge Humayun Dilawar — the judge who convicted the former premier in the case.The move prompted the PTI to file an appeal against the decision in the top court.Imran was arrested for the second time in three months on August 5, 2023, after a district and sessions court sentenced him to three years in prison in the gifts repository case.The party has also challenged the trial court’s ruling before the Islamabad High Court.Shortly after the verdict, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified the PTI chief for five years and revoked his status as a returned candidate from NA-45 Kurram due to his conviction in the Toshakhana case.Over 150 cases have been filed against the PTI chief since he was ousted from office in April 2022 through a vote of no-confidence.