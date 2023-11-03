What's new

Nagqu, North Tibet, Altitude 5,400M, the only Chinese city without even one tree!

Nagqu, Tibet, Altitude 5,400M, the only Chinese city without even one tree!

Nagqu, Tibet, Altitude 5,400M, the only Chinese city without even one tree! It's said that 10 years ago the government offered a prize of 100,000 Yuan ($14,000) for anyone who can grow a tree alive in Naguq, but till now no one has been able to claim that prize.

 

