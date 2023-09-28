beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 63,275
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
My First Encounter with the World's Most Spectacular Musical Fountain
Hello! Today, I've come to Jiulong Lake in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, China. Every Saturday and Sunday, there's a fountain performance here.
Due to the renowned nature of these fountain shows, it attracts a lot of tourists who come to enjoy the sights.
This place is usually not very crowded as the park is quite distant from the city center, making transportation inconvenient.
00:00 Preview00:34 Fountain Plaza (Fountain performance pre-test)
03:04 Start of the Fountain Show
04:39 Music and Dance Fountain
05:10 Dance Climax
07:26 Light Show Performance
09:22 Expressive Music Fountain Performance
10:45 Incredibly Sci-Fi Fountain
12:53 Incredibly Sci-Fi Fountain
14:22 Graceful Fountain
16:25 Conclusion