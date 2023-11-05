What's new

My Aunt Passes away

Goritoes

Goritoes

I just got the news that my Aunt (Fathers younger Sister), she was mentally and physically handicapped has Passed away in Karachi, I grow up with her as she and other sister of my father live with us. She was bed bound for almost a decade when she falls in bathroom, and when I visited Pakistan few months ago I saw her very weak and something was telling me that she might not make it, I always thought that I would be able to do something for her by sending some money but it never comes to that. But Allah has ease her pain and suffering, This is really heartbreaking for me personally as she was very attached to me because I am the youngest in my family.
1699152293969.png
 
May Allah grant her the highest of Jannah and give you and your family patience in these trying times.
 
To God we belong and to him is around return. Always have high spirit.
 

Inna lillah wa inna ilayhi raaji'uun



May Allah open the doors of greatest Jannat for your aunt and May give all of you sabr and strenght
 
Allah un ko jannat mein aala maqaam de aur aur poori family ko sabar de.
 
Inna lillah wa inna ilayhi raaji'uun Oh Allah, forgive her and have mercy on her and pardon her, May Allah Aza wa Jaal grant to Aunty jannat ul Firdaws and bless and protect your family Ameen
 
Sun ker bohat afsos hua Allah aap phopphi ko Jannat me ala maqam atta fermai aur aap logoon ko sabar de
 

