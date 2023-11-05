My Aunt Passes away

I just got the news that my Aunt (Fathers younger Sister), she was mentally and physically handicapped has Passed away in Karachi, I grow up with her as she and other sister of my father live with us. She was bed bound for almost a decade when she falls in bathroom, and when I visited Pakistan few months ago I saw her very weak and something was telling me that she might not make it, I always thought that I would be able to do something for her by sending some money but it never comes to that. But Allah has ease her pain and suffering, This is really heartbreaking for me personally as she was very attached to me because I am the youngest in my family.