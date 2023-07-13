Ms Marvel and, The Accused: Damned or Devoted bag nominations at 75th Emmy Awards

Ms Marvel and Pakistani documentary The Accused: Damned or Devoted bag nominations at 75th Emmy Awards Ms Marvel received three nominations, whereas the documentary received one, TV show Succession topped with 27 nods.

The nominations for the 75th annual Emmy Awards have been announced, bringing exciting news as Marvel's Pakistani-American superhero serieshas garnered three nominations for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, and Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score).The talented Nona Khodai and Sabrina Plisco have been recognised for their editing work, while Laura Karpam has been acknowledged for her exceptional composition as the show's composer.The series boasts an impressive cast including Iman Vellani, Mehwish Hayat, Yasmin Fletcher, Fawad Khan, Nimra Bucha, and Samina Ahmed.Another Pakistani production making waves is the documentary film,, directed and written by Muhammad Ali Naqvi. The thought-provoking documentary has received a nomination for exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking.Set against the backdrop of the 2018 elections,traces the political ascent of now late chief of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who was determined to protect Pakistan's blasphemy laws. The laws carry the potential consequence of a capital punishment for the accused and are often manipulated for political gain.In addition to these notable achievements, theserieshas made Emmy history with its final season. The show has garnered a remarkable 27 nominations for its fourth and final season, with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin earning nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.This marks the first time that three actors from the same series have simultaneously received nods in this category.has already secured 13 Emmys, including Best Drama Series wins for its previous seasons.Jenna Ortega and Pedro Pascal made history for Latino actors with their nominations in leading acting categories. Ortega has been nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series, becoming the third Latina ever to receive a nomination in a leading actress category.Pedro Pascal, known for his role in, has become the first Latino actor nominated for Best Lead Actor since 1999. Pascal's portrayal of smuggler Joel Miller inhas earned him recognition.The, a live-action adaptation of the popular video game, has also made history as the first of its kind to be nominated in major Emmy categories, including Best Drama Series. The series has received a total of 24 nominations. Other notable nominees in the Best Drama Series category include, andThe Best Actor in a Drama Series nominees includes Jeff Bridges (), Brian Cox (), Kieran Culkin (), Bob Odenkirk (), Pedro Pascal () and Jeremy Strong (), where the Best Actress in a Drama Series nominees includes Sharon Horgan (), Melanie Lynskey (), Elisabeth Moss (), Bella Ramsey (), Keri Russell () and Sarah Snook ().The 75th annual Emmys are scheduled to take place on September 18 at the Peacock Theatre, with the Creative Arts ceremonies occurring on September 9 and 10. The telecast will be produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, although the host for the Fox ceremony has yet to be revealed. However, there is a possibility of delays if the ongoing writers' strike or actors' strike is not resolved before the summer.