Mission Sabotage CPEC: Plan for Gwadar Electricity Power Plant Scraped

Government of Pakistan made an agreement with China to install a 300 MW power plant for Gwadar in 2019. Electricity to Gwader is supplied by Iran since Gwadar is not connected to Pakistan's main power grid. However according to recent reports, Govt. of Pakistan has now scrapped the plan to install this plant in Gwadar and proposed for it to move to Tharparkar region.
Bye bye CPEC :sniper:

Tagging @blain2 here so that he can listen to a bit different point of view.



@ghazi52

Explanation of why Gwadar Power Plant is an urgent need.
 
I am sure there is some reason for the move. Also, if it moves from place A to B, how does it get scrapped?
 
This doesn't even require compute power. If TRULY Gawader power plant is being phased out in favor of Tharparker, it's great news for Pakistan. Thar project is exponentially expanding. Thar is producing local coal based energy and there is enough coal to produce 50 years of Pakistan's electricity much cheaper than any other means (outside of solar). We have huge reserves of coals. I"ve not heard this news on mainstream media, but IF true, and Thar would provide a line to Gawader than this is good for Pakistan.

Why waste billions of dollars on imported furnace oil when you can use fuel (coal) to produce much cheaper electricity? Lastly, there is NO compromise on Gawader / CPEC. Our growth depends on it and the current gov't truly kicked it off. Billions have already been spent on building the CPEC infrastructure around Gawader.
 
......... because now there is no plant supplying electricity to Gwadar, its port or its industrial zones. Remember, Gwadar is not connected to main power grid.

A power line can be drawn from the new place to Gwadar. That does not sound like sabotage, just a change in location.
 
A power line can be drawn from the new place to Gwadar. That does not sound like sabotage, just a change in location.
Sure, a power Line can be laid out (~ 1000 Km), except that no plan or budget allocation for it has been announced as yet. New power plant location would need new feasibility report and has not yet been approved by Chinese company either.

So no electricity for Gwadar, its port or industrial zones for at least next 7 years. Translate: sabotage.
 
Lets just shut cpec, and just end this cpec cpec cpec topi drama that accomplishes nothing.

Shut this chinese nothingness trap since nothing gets built, and poor pakistanis still remain poor.

Jab takkay ka faida nai kisi ko to kya zarorat ha. Let gwadar be a fucking desert of nothing. Shut the port, let the chinese go back to their country. No need to waste funds on their security

We’re default and corrupt. Sab kuch band kerdo.

......... because now there is no plant supplying electricity to Gwadar, its port or its industrial zones. Remember, Gwadar is not connected to main power grid.

........ and that some reason is to sabotage CPEC.

Bro,

Sabotage baher walay kiya kerte ha

Yaha to apne corrupt loagon ne he bera gharak kerdiya
 
Gawadar has enough sunlight and wind pressure .... solar plant and wind power is the best and cheapest solution. Thar coal is low moisture and worst quality. That is the reason Pak planning to import coal from Afghanistan.
How much does a 100 KW solar system cost?
The average commercial solar panel cost for 100kW solar system in the US is about 325,000$ with average prices ranging from $50,000 for a 25kW system to $600,000 for a 250kW solar system
 
Gawadar has enough sunlight and wind pressure .... solar plant and wind power is the best and cheapest solution.
Solar electricity generation is complementary system. It complements an all-wether eletricity generation system such as Nuclear power generation or Fossil fuel basd electricity generation.

If you install a stand-alone solar system in Gwadar, there would be no power supply during night.
 
Solar electricity generation is complementary system. It complements an all-wether eletricity generation system such as Nuclear power generation or Fossil fuel basd electricity generation.

If you install a stand-alone solar system in Gwadar, there would be no power supply during night.
Check Tesla power station in remote Australia ... one amazing project. Chinese can do that.
 
Sure, have a power line from tharparker to gwadar. why didn't anyone think of that? :lol:
When we were in San Diego, California, we were importing hydropower from Canada, most of which is produced in Ontario province (near Toranto). That is 2,500 miles. High voltage grids are national and even international now.
 
When we were in San Diego, California, we were importing hydropower from Canada, most of which is produced in Ontario province (near Toranto). That is 2,500 miles. High voltage grids are national and even international now.
Let me see,
San Diego
California
Ontario
Toronto

None of those exist in Pakistan. What exists in Pakistan is PPP and corruption and substandard practices, line losses. You'd be lucky to turn on an LED with the amount of power that reaches gwadar after all the line losses due to the scorching heat and substandard transmission line (corruption) are taken into account. :lol:

Besides, I think a city you are counting on to become a strategic port in the indian ocean should have its own independant source of power, don't you? If merely getting power was the the intent then Iran is already providing that. Should we continue with that?
 
This is a good decision. The previous proposal was based on imported coal which is economically not viable anymore and prone to international price spikes.

Best to connect Gawadar with redundant links with national grid for base-load needs along with local wind and solar plants.
 
CPEC has in reality become a gimmick for the neutrals to keep China interested in Pakistan. It hasn't served any purpose thus far. The Pakistani army which claims to be the main protector of CPEC has delivered close to nothing. A project which has been in the making for quite some time hasn't contributed much to Pakistani economy. The question is, why are neutrals always pulling all the strings and delivering nothing?
 
