Mission Sabotage CPEC: Plan for Gwadar Electricity Power Plant Scraped

Government of Pakistan made an agreement with China to install a 300 MW power plant for Gwadar in 2019. Electricity to Gwader is supplied by Iran since Gwadar is not connected to Pakistan's main power grid. However according to recent reports, Govt. of Pakistan has now scrapped the plan to install this plant in Gwadar and proposed for it to move to Tharparkar region.
