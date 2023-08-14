What's new

Missile strikes a building in Afghanistan where TTP leaders congregated

Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Dec 21, 2021
Messages
6,403
Reaction score
6
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
They were all manzoor Pashteen's relatives from Waziristan

The most dungar people you will ever meet in your life
 

Similar threads

D
Why Pakistan fears instability in Afghanistan?
Replies
10
Views
1K
BATMAN
BATMAN
The Eagle
Recent killings of TTP leaders in Afghanistan leave group crippled
2
Replies
20
Views
5K
Gryphon
G
BHarwana
Drone Strikes Kill Two Key TTP Militant Commanders
2
Replies
16
Views
5K
El Sidd
El Sidd
Shahzaz ud din
TTP chief’s son among 21 killed in US drone strike
Replies
4
Views
3K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Bratva
High profile TTP & Al Qaeda commander killed in Afghanistan
Replies
2
Views
493
coffee_cup
coffee_cup

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom