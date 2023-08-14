Missile strikes a building in Afghanistan where TTP leaders congregated

Bleek
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2021
- Messages
- 6,403
- Reaction score
- 6
- Country
- Location
- At 11:00 AM, an Explosion struck the Qari Zardan Hotel in #Khost, #Afghanistan.
- The hotel is often visited by militants associated with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur faction of the Pakistai Taliban.
- IEA officials have verified 03 fatalities and 07 individuals Injured.
Point of impact of missile:
@Signalian @PanzerKiel @Falcon26 @_NOBODY_ @Sayfullah
- The hotel is often visited by militants associated with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur faction of the Pakistai Taliban.
- IEA officials have verified 03 fatalities and 07 individuals Injured.
Point of impact of missile:
@Signalian @PanzerKiel @Falcon26 @_NOBODY_ @Sayfullah