What's new

Men's fashion tips, clothing, watches, cologne etc

Manticore

Manticore

RETIRED MOD
Joined
Jan 18, 2009
Messages
10,115
Reaction score
114
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
i'll start off with some of my tag huer collection-- [3 years old pic]

i'll also post my ''dream'' watches that i have my eyes on-- damn the dollar conversion rate has really made the newer models so costly now:undecided:

like my carrera was just under 1 lack when i bought it-- and now its 3 lack plus ....

will find replicas for it now! i live in lahore and i've heard there are great replica stores somewhere, any ideas?
pic1


type2
 
its a pitty this monaco v4 version is a concept watch only..
tag_heuer_monaco_06b.png
 
another linited singapore edition , i cant find..
tag-heuer-carrera-calibre-16-day-date-chronograph-singapore-limited-edition-watch.jpg
 
the one on the extreme right of my initial picture is ''romanson''-- i acuaaly wanted to buy romanson trollfish, but it had a lot of gems and felt feminine, so i bought another model by romanson
1127.jpg
 
212x21264_main.png


i also bought this grande carrera, but the actual piece wanst no where near as hot as this wallpaper-- btw i lost it in nathiagali , while climbing, the steal strap opened , when i slipped.. i guess
 
You own three tags? Are you a millionaire:woot:? My sister gave me this one as my graduation gift

CV2A10.BA0796.jpg
 
Rich guys ehh! I own a Fast Track and a Polo. I got both of them at discounted prices. :lol:
 
======so i got my first good watch gifted to me

another gift , when i ======

after that, however i had to buy myself ---

maybe would get a descent watch in my wedding --hahahaha , other than that i'm a strong disbeliever in accepting drowry whatsoever..
 
Last edited:
For me it has to be Tag heuer Formula 1.

Tag-Heuer-Formula-1-Midsize-Watch-WAC1210.BA0851.jpg


Its around 1700 Australian dollars.
 
Am nor very much into watches but i do own
1 guess
1 esprit
1 versace
 
roy_gourav said:
You own three tags? Are you a millionaire:woot:? My sister gifted me this one as my graduation gift

CV2A10.BA0796.jpg
Click to expand...

actually i owned 4.. i lost one while hiking, eventhough it was the costliest, yet it was my least favourite--[grand carrera]


my mamoon has bought one tagh for me from thailand , i'll get it only if i go visit him in karachi... ahhh blackmailing me..





IVE ALWAYS spent money either on myself or my family--NEVER on drugs, ciggerettes, or girl friends-- thats the secret of my ''apparant wealth'' !
 
the new slr
RTEmagicC_tag-heuer-slr-laptimer-chronograph-front.jpg.jpg


im not a big fan of link series, other than this one..
tagheuer_calibresmodel-thumb-450x249-2042.jpg
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
AIFD is setting the fashion world ablaze with its new fashion film
2
Replies
18
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Muji.Iqbal
Breaking News- India has 60% of population in Poverty - Source and Link provided - Official Statistics - CNN & World Bank
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
2K
K_Bin_W
K
Muji.Iqbal
60% of India in poverty While Pakistan is only 40% - CNN According to World Bank - Official Figures Reported - Source Available for Statistics
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
2K
Trichy
Trichy
ghazi52
The world's most expensive watches
Replies
2
Views
1K
ascencionreed
A
hatehs
Islamophobia In The Indian Workplace: A Tale Of 3 Muslim Women
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
1K
ProudThamizhan
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom