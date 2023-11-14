May 9 riots : Court Proceeding updates

ghazi52
November 14, 2023
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday extended PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid’s judicial remand till November 27 in a case pertaining to incendiary speeches she allegedly delivered on May 9 against state institutions at the city’s Sherpao Bridge and rioting in the wake of party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest..
Imran’s arrest on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case had resulted in widespread violence and saw important military installations come under attack, on the basis of which the state had launched a severe crackdown against his party.
While Imran Khan was released a few days later (he has since been rearrested in the Toshakhana and then the cipher case), scores of PTI workers and almost the entire top-tier leadership were rounded up, with many still facing court proceedings under serious charges.
During today’s hearing presided over by Judge Arshad Javed, Rashid contended that she and other PTI leaders wanted to contest the upcoming elections, which are scheduled for February 8.
“We have to contest the elections,” she said. “Ijaz Chaudhry, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema as well as others have to contest the polls,” she said.
The court then asked if it was necessary to be out of jail to contest the elections. To this, Rashid said it was not necessary but “election campaigning has to be carried out”.
Rana Bilal
November 14, 2023
Lahore ATC extends Yasmin Rashid’s judicial remand till Nov 27 in May 9 case
“Fifteen women, including me, have been in jail for the past six months,” she tells court.
