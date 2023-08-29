beijingwalker
Massive brawl involving 1000 juveniles at a shopping mall in California
A brawl involving juveniles broke out Sunday at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.
Torrance officers responded to "a large group of juveniles fighting amongst themselves” at the shopping center on Carson Street around 4 p.m., Sgt. Ron Salary told City News Service.
A brawl involving juveniles broke out Sunday at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.
Officers with Los Angeles, El Segundo, Gardena, and Manhattan Beach police departments were also on the scene.
It was reported that up to 1,000 juveniles might have been involved, according to KABC.
It’s unclear what caused the fight to happen.
One man who worked in the area told KNX News’ Jon Baird he was shocked that it happened.
“That’s pretty insane because that hardly ever happens here in Torrance,” he said. “There’s been a few fights of maybe, like, six to seven people.”
Torrance police said one witness reported gunfire, but no gunshot victims were found. No other injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
The mall was cleared around 9 p.m.
