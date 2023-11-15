What's new

Markhor population in Pakistan witnesses significant increase

Markhor population in Pakistan witnesses significant increase​

Markhor population reaches 5,621....

Asif Mehmood
November 15, 2023

photo wildlifeofpakistan



KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA: The population of Pakistan's national animal, the Markhor, has witnessed a noteworthy surge in the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

Renowned for its agility, long winter coat, and distinctive large spiral horns, the Markhor predominantly inhabits the lofty mountains of Chitral, Kohistan, and Kalam within the K-P province, as well as the northern Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) region.

According to the Wildlife Department's recent findings, the Markhor population in K-P has experienced a substantial increase, reaching a count of 5,621.

This surge is attributed to heightened awareness regarding illegal hunting practices, showcasing a positive impact on conservation efforts. Notably, specific regions such as Swat and Kohistan have witnessed pronounced increments in Markhor populations.

The detailed breakdown reveals specific figures for Chitral, Kohistan, and Swat, indicating a population of 2,427, 660, and 159 Markhors, respectively. These numbers provide insights into the distribution and concentration of the wild goat species across different regions, shedding light on the success of conservation initiatives and the preservation of this iconic animal in Pakistan.

Likewise, in January 2023, the sighting of a rare Markhor in Chitral city generated considerable excitement among the local population. Subsequently, the male Markhor was successfully captured and released into a national park where hunting is strictly prohibited, as enforced by wildlife watchers.

Markhor population in Pakistan witnesses significant increase

Markhor population reaches 5,621
