Malir Expressway, Karachi - 40 Kilometers

40 Km Malir Expressway Karachi under construction
Malir Expressway which will be a 4-lane dualized expressway along the Malir River from Hino Chowk near KPT Flyover to Karachi–Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) near Kathore via link road.
The total length of the Malir Expressway will be 39.3 km. The proposed expressway will provide a new southern alternative route for carrying port traffic and traffic from industrial areas to main highways.
The Expressway will provide speedy access to key real estate schemes along the route, reducing commuting time from KPT Flyover to Super highway (M-9) to only 25 minutes.
