What's new

Malir Expressway, Karachi - 40 Kilometers

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
100,881
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
40 Km Malir Expressway Karachi under construction
Malir Expressway which will be a 4-lane dualized expressway along the Malir River from Hino Chowk near KPT Flyover to Karachi–Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) near Kathore via link road.

The total length of the Malir Expressway will be 39.3 km. The proposed expressway will provide a new southern alternative route for carrying port traffic and traffic from industrial areas to main highways.

The Expressway will provide speedy access to key real estate schemes along the route, reducing commuting time from KPT Flyover to Super highway (M-9) to only 25 minutes.


1699039781494.png




1699039820210.png
 

Similar threads

A
Dwarka Expressway to be first elevated urban expressway in India, will be operational in 2023: Nitin Gadkari
Replies
1
Views
856
my2cents
my2cents
AZ1
Reasons Why PTI lost in Karachi - Facts
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
B
Korea Expressway Corp. to Operate and Manage N8 Expressway in Bangladesh
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
B
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM Hasina
Replies
3
Views
893
bluesky
B
A
Gurugram: Six-Lane Sohna Elevated Highway Between Rajiv Chowk And Badshahpur Opens For Traffic
Replies
0
Views
643
avenuepark57
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom