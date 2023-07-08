What's new

Make India, Bangaldesh, Nepal, Bhutan..."Borderless": What Sri Lankan President Said

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional grouping that comprises India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.​


1688781509686.png


"So, why don't we make our whole BIMSTEC area one borderless tourism (region)... that's what you want... transcending borders," he said.

Sri Lankans travelling to India, Indians travelling to Bangladesh, it's "one tourist area" for anyone coming from outside, the president said.

"In 10 years, you will have a new industry. So, we will have to arrange our connectivity as well," President Wickremesinghe said, adding, "My idea is that BIMSTEC should be one big tourist area... Why don't we open BIMSTEC? Why don't we use the Bay of Bengal for cruise?"

The opening ceremony was attended by a host of other dignitaries, including High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Bagley; Sri Lanka's Minister of Tourism and Lands Harin Fernando; Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala De Silva; and Chairman of Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) Chalaka Gajabahu.

Mr De Silva later said President Wickremesinghe's idea will boost tourism in the BIMSTEC region.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Bagley said as announced by Alliance Air, daily flights will be available between Jaffna in Sri Lanka and Chennai in India starting July 16.

He also highlighted the historical and cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka, and described the two countries as "civilisational twins".

The opening ceremony of the convention also saw several dazzling performances by Sri Lankan artistes.


Wickremesinghe is talking out of his hat.

The only country that will benefit from this loony scheme is India, being the largest country and having the largest group of educated unemployed people, most of them bhakts and looking for any way to exploit the global job market with their fake "skills".

Good luck with Bangladeshis getting jobs from Indians.

Especially hateful bhakts, a very large group among the 1.4 Billion.

OTOH, jobless fake-skill resume-padding-expert UP wallah bhakts will corner all the good well-paying jobs in Bangladesh.

They already do being illegal visa overstayers in Bangladesh....

I was in an immigration line in Dhaka Airport and I noticed these two idiot BIMARU bhakts jump ahead of me in line illegally. They couldn't wait to sneak into Dhaka and stay illegally for life.

The concept of decency and courtesy (waiting one's turn) does not mean anything to these low-class itar idiots.

There are reasons these people are universally despised across the globe and give a universally bad name to all brown South Asians.

One bhakt harami was arguing with Saudi Customs on why he should not be allowed to carry alcohol transiting through Jeddah. The Saudi customs agent was about to descend on this low-life chamar with fists.

Better to keep Hindutva hatemongering in India itself.
 
Wickremesinghe is talking out of his hat.

The only country it will benefit from this loony scheme is India, being the largest country and having the largest group of educated unemployed people, most of them bhakts and looking for any way to exploit the global job market with their fake "skills".

Good luck with Bangladeshis getting jobs from Indians.

Especially hateful bhakts, a very large group among the 1.4 Billion.

OTOH, jobless fake-skill resume-padding-expert UP wallah bhakts will corner all the good well-paying jobs in Bangladesh.

They already do being illegal visa overstayers in Bangladesh....

I was in an immigration line in Dhaka Airport and I noticed these two idiot BIMARU bhakts jump ahead of me in line illegally. They couldn't wait to sneak into Dhaka and stay illegally for life.

The concept of decency and courtesy (waiting one's turn) does not mean anything to these low-class itar idiots.

There are reasons these people are universally despised across the globe and give a universally bad name to all brown South Asians.

One bhakt harami was arguing with Saudi Customs on why he should not be allowed to carry alcohol transiting through Jeddah. The Saudi customs agent was about to descend on this low-life chamar with fists.

Better to keep Hindutva hatemongering in India itself.
Open borders does not mean illegal stay. You are entitled to 10 to 30 day stay and you have to follow all the tourist formalities like carrying your passport and stamp on your passport etc. Overall it sounds very interesting and promising, will boost the economy of the region. One visa for BIMSTEC region like Europe will boost more tourism.
 
Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka make sense. No open borders with dirty 5 footer smelly Lungis, deport the 10 million rats already here and build a stronger fence,
there should be an exchange of Bangladeshi Hindus with Muslims in India. This idea aligns with the concept of the two-nation theory.
 
fake-skill resume-padding-expert .... will corner all the good well-paying jobs
You don't see any contradiction there? What great 'employer' wants to hire a bunch of monkeys from a faraway place, likely not even speaking the language?
 
Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka make sense. No open borders with dirty 5 footer smelly Lungis, deport the 10 million rats already here and build a stronger fence,
Look Pajeet look, if we are really 5 footer and hagustanis are 6 footer. These BSF hanuman senas are recruited mostly from north-west of hagustan (Punjab,Haryana, Himachal, Rajasthan etc.) supposedly the home of tallest hagustanis. Most of these hanuman senas are not really taller than our BGB soldiers. I see most of them are shorter than our BGB soldiers. On average, hagustanis are shorter than average Bangladeshis, Global Hunger Index confirm that.

1688788859750.png


1688788326906.png


1688788774681.png


1688788389319.png


1688788501882.png


1688788616034.png
 

Look Pajeet look, if we are really 5 footer and hagustanis are 6 footer. These BSF hanuman senas are recruited mostly from north-west of hagustan (Punjab,Haryana, Himachal, Rajasthan etc.) supposedly the home of tallest hagustanis. Most of these hanuman senas are not really taller than our BGB soldiers. I see most of them are shorter than our BGB soldiers. On average, hagustanis are shorter than average Bangladeshis, Global Hunger Index confirm that.

View attachment 937594

View attachment 937585

View attachment 937593

View attachment 937586

View attachment 937590

View attachment 937592
Triggered Lungi, don't hate the player, hate the game :lol:, i didnt invent stereotype of 5 footer dark skinny fish eating Lungis, west Pakistanis did.
 
On a serious note, I think Indians themselves are confused in terms of what kinda region they want to see

the level of interconnectivity between India & others states,
That vision seems to be missing or maybe the political apparatus is just polarized dk
 
there should be an exchange of Bangladeshi Hindus with Muslims in India. This idea aligns with the concept of the two-nation theory.
If it happen 1:1 basis, then we have no problem. Like we have 15 million Hindus, take them in your country and send us 15 million Muslims.
 
If it happen 1:1 basis, then we have no problem. Like we have 15 million Hindus, take them in your country and send us 15 million Muslims.
Considering the presence of approximately 25 million Bangladeshi Muslim refugees in India, it is necessary for Bangladesh to address and accept their return first.
 
If it happen 1:1 basis, then we have no problem. Like we have 15 million Hindus, take them in your country and send us 15 million Muslims.
Why would we send our muslim brothers. You can take back all 15 million illegal Bangladeshi.
 
Considering the presence of approximately 25 million Bangladeshi Muslim refugees in India, it is necessary for Bangladesh to address and accept their return first.
Ask Indian govt. to hand over ''25 million Bangladeshi Muslim'' personal data so that we can verify whether or not they are really Bangladeshi citizen. If they are proven Bangladeshi citizen then we have no problem to accept them. We are already accepting such people from India every year. Mechanism is there. Balls on Indian court.
 

