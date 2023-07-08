Make India, Bangaldesh, Nepal, Bhutan..."Borderless": What Sri Lankan President Said

my2cents
The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional grouping that comprises India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.
"So, why don't we make our whole BIMSTEC area one borderless tourism (region)... that's what you want... transcending borders," he said.
Sri Lankans travelling to India, Indians travelling to Bangladesh, it's "one tourist area" for anyone coming from outside, the president said.
"In 10 years, you will have a new industry. So, we will have to arrange our connectivity as well," President Wickremesinghe said, adding, "My idea is that BIMSTEC should be one big tourist area... Why don't we open BIMSTEC? Why don't we use the Bay of Bengal for cruise?"
The opening ceremony was attended by a host of other dignitaries, including High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Bagley; Sri Lanka's Minister of Tourism and Lands Harin Fernando; Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala De Silva; and Chairman of Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) Chalaka Gajabahu.
Mr De Silva later said President Wickremesinghe's idea will boost tourism in the BIMSTEC region.
Addressing the gathering, Mr Bagley said as announced by Alliance Air, daily flights will be available between Jaffna in Sri Lanka and Chennai in India starting July 16.
He also highlighted the historical and cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka, and described the two countries as "civilisational twins".
The opening ceremony of the convention also saw several dazzling performances by Sri Lankan artistes.
