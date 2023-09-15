What's new

Macron: Our ambassador to Niger has been taken hostage

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Mar 2, 2018
Messages
7,155
Reaction score
28
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
www.france24.com

Macron says ambassador to Niger 'literally held hostage'

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France's envoy to Niger is living like a hostage in the French embassy and accused military rulers of blocking food deliveries to the mission.
www.france24.com www.france24.com

In Niger, the French ambassador was declared persona non grata but insisted on staying in the embassy, contrary to custom. In response, a complete blockade of the French embassy began, with soldiers controlling all entrances and exits and preventing the entry of any goods and services.

France has been exploring the possibilities and developing a strategy for military intervention in Niger, both regionally and globally. Macron's speech on the embassy blockade shows that we are now entering critical hours.

He was asked to leave several times, he insists on staying there, hostage is not the right word, more like blockaded.
 
The Niger police arrested an illegal immigrant.

Is he seeking asylum in Niger? :omghaha:
 
RealDeal said:
He was asked to leave several times, he insists on staying there, hostage is not the right word, more like blockaded.
International law stipulates that when someone who enjoys diplomatic immunity is declared persona non grata by the host government, they must to leave the country within a certain delay. Past that delay, they lose their diplomatic immunity and may be arrested by local law enforcement if suspected of having broken the law.

In this case Niger can simply order the foreign citizen to be expelled from its territory, since his diplomatic immunity expired. Under such circumstances, if the French embassy refuse to hand him out to Nigerien authorities, they will be sheltering and protecting a wanted person.
 

