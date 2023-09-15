Macron: Our ambassador to Niger has been taken hostage

dBSPL
Macron says ambassador to Niger 'literally held hostage'
President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France's envoy to Niger is living like a hostage in the French embassy and accused military rulers of blocking food deliveries to the mission.
www.france24.com
In Niger, the French ambassador was declared persona non grata but insisted on staying in the embassy, contrary to custom. In response, a complete blockade of the French embassy began, with soldiers controlling all entrances and exits and preventing the entry of any goods and services.
France has been exploring the possibilities and developing a strategy for military intervention in Niger, both regionally and globally. Macron's speech on the embassy blockade shows that we are now entering critical hours.