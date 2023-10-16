What's new

M109-52 SPH

@F-22Raptor @gambit @jhungary

They have been testing it, and will continue to test it next year. I hope they get rid of the manual priming and lanyard, it would reduce the time significantly.

M109-52 Self-Propelled Howitzer

BAE Systems upgrades the lethality of the latest generation M109 Self-Propelled Howitzer (SPH) by integrating the proven Rheinmetall L52 155mm, 52-caliber cannon system. Merging these two highly capable artillery systems, the M109-52 SPH provides the optimal balance between lethality, system...
BAE Systems upgrades the lethality of the latest generation M109 Self-Propelled Howitzer (SPH) by integrating the proven Rheinmetall L52 155mm, 52-caliber cannon system. Merging these two highly capable artillery systems, the M109-52 SPH provides the optimal balance between lethality, system maturity, weight, and reliability.

K9a1 Thunder SPG.
 
www.baesystems.com

www.baesystems.com www.baesystems.com

To be honest, I don't know why they still bothered with M109 chassis. They should just drop it and put that gun on a wheeled chassis like Archer or Ceasar, and it's not like they don't have suitable wheeled chassis to put that on, I mean, LAV, ASLAV (Which is joint Canadian-Australian) or Stryker.

Modern SPG should be focus on speed and maneuverability, both of which M109, a tracked platform lack, I mean, even Ukraine has their truck based SPG, why we still stick with tracked platform is really beyond me......
 

