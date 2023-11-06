What's new

Listen to the Turkish Intelligence Chief Dr Ibrahim Kalin, a Professor of Religious Studies

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Listen to this talk at the Future Muslim Thinkers forum, organized by the Ibn Haldun University in Turkey, by Dr Ibrahin Kalin who, earned his PhD from the George Washington University in Islamis Philosophy. He was a member of the faculty at the College of Holy Cross in Massachusetts.

Now, folks might understand why Turkey is defeating the Imperialists' vanguard Terrorists, funded/trained/armed to the brim, to harm her in all possible ways.....


 
