Let's not forget when Netanyahu revealed his true targets: "First is called Iran, and the Second is called Pakistan".

Go to 25:55-27:00 of the video to hear the quote.

Netanyahu: The First is Called Iran, the Second is Called Pakistan

A World View Interview with Benjamin Netanyahu - YouTube I've noticed that many of us Pakistanis didn't pay much attention to this world view interview with Netanyahu. Go to 25:55-27:00 of the video to hear what he says. -- Now, I think it's a hell of a good thing that Iran is developing...
pdf.defence.pk

While Israel is now set on expanding territory, we must be on our guard now and get Imran Khan back to power as soon as possible with whatever it takes.
 

