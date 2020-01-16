Law Enforcement Agencies And Other Forces Of Bangladesh

The Ronin
News, photos and videos of Bangladesh Police, RAB, SWAT, CRT, Fire Service, Ansar VDP etc.
Different Specialist tactical forces of Bangladesh Police
SWAT:
Chattogram Metropolitan Police SWAT
Dhaka Metropolitan Police SWAT
Crisis Response Team (CRT):
Sylhet Metropolitan Police CRT
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police CRT
Special Security and Protection Battalion (s)
Airport Armed Police
Rapid Action Battalion (s)
Armed Police Battalion (s)
Anti Terrorism Unit
Counter Terrorism & Transnational Crimes Unit
https://www.defseca.com/national-se...IS4irayHGYDEs6ojAXlOTQN32ACf4q1qsKfpKB0yRwxFs
"Counter-Strike" game in real life. New look of Bangladesh Police Crisis Response Team.
Crisis Response Team (CRT) member of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP)....
They actually looks great with their MICH helmets and Taurus SMT-9C Sub-Machine gun.
PC- Aonik Mahmud
Sniper badge of a CRT member of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police. The snipers of the CRT have completed their training from Jordan.
Crisis Response Team (CRT) of Bangladesh Police has received new Night Vision Devices
Crisis Response Team (CRT) members of Bangladesh Police firing with Brazilian made Taurus SMT-9C 9mm Sub-Machine Guns.
Members of Bangladesh Police CRT in sniper course of 4 weeks in Jordan.
CRT members of Sylhet Metropolitan Police with their weapons
