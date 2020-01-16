What's new

Law Enforcement Agencies And Other Forces Of Bangladesh

News, photos and videos of Bangladesh Police, RAB, SWAT, CRT, Fire Service, Ansar VDP etc.

Different Specialist tactical forces of Bangladesh Police

SWAT:
Chattogram Metropolitan Police SWAT
Dhaka Metropolitan Police SWAT

Crisis Response Team (CRT):

Sylhet Metropolitan Police CRT
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police CRT

Special Security and Protection Battalion (s)
Airport Armed Police
Rapid Action Battalion (s)
Armed Police Battalion (s)
Anti Terrorism Unit
Counter Terrorism & Transnational Crimes Unit

https://www.defseca.com/national-se...IS4irayHGYDEs6ojAXlOTQN32ACf4q1qsKfpKB0yRwxFs
"Counter-Strike" game in real life. :p: :smitten: New look of Bangladesh Police Crisis Response Team.

79933711_556220051622368_4808579839105695744_n.jpg


81113456_2395871150665252_8122640161625341952_n.jpg


Crisis Response Team (CRT) member of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP)....

They actually looks great with their MICH helmets and Taurus SMT-9C Sub-Machine gun.

PC- Aonik Mahmud

80405133_562813454296361_723171676879060992_n.jpg



72163236_2352835888302112_1541998026401251328_o.jpg


Sniper badge of a CRT member of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police. The snipers of the CRT have completed their training from Jordan.


66158255_2251677915084577_1909719794706284544_o.jpg



Crisis Response Team (CRT) of Bangladesh Police has received new Night Vision Devices

54213615_386670865243955_4838133354450649088_n.jpg


Crisis Response Team (CRT) members of Bangladesh Police firing with Brazilian made Taurus SMT-9C 9mm Sub-Machine Guns.

81041298_558878141356559_372933019628994560_n.jpg


Members of Bangladesh Police CRT in sniper course of 4 weeks in Jordan.


60415124_418659225378452_6437593121239859200_n.jpg



60478696_2218639685055067_850226799588671488_n.jpg



60315564_2218639718388397_680303376369451008_n.jpg



60713923_2218639741721728_387374563693953024_n.jpg



69838500_481291482448559_6601451359147393024_n.jpg



60341670_2218639771721725_899478645565816832_n.jpg



60339692_2218639805055055_8214624028799795200_n.jpg



60344625_418659002045141_361814697919381504_n.jpg



60620833_418659062045135_3968926609049649152_n.jpg



60191056_418659172045124_1199326019194978304_n.jpg



69875009_481291505781890_3110069562305937408_n.jpg



CRT members of Sylhet Metropolitan Police with their weapons


60434476_419694668608241_4893879289763594240_n.jpg
 
Sniper member of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police CRT during training session in Jordan

66032614_447614982482876_6969243337282813952_n.jpg


60994266_2221343071451395_1449911947595087872_n.jpg


68471884_470925956818445_890179856686383104_n.jpg


Crisis Response Team (CRT) members of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) with new MICH helmet, Level-3A Bullet proof vest,Glock-17 pistol and Taurus SMT-9C SMG

50230667_363044077606634_2670550028304515072_n.jpg


Crisis Response Team (CRT) member of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP)

57398664_404272933483748_5621793946272268288_n.jpg


New SR-25 (With Suppressior/silencer) for Bangladesh Police Special Force SWAT/CRT

62185675_429794994264875_7374527815816839168_n.jpg


DMP SWAT Team members during "Police Day Parade"

50609320_368070637103978_9032350256808853504_n.jpg


Bangladesh Police SWAT member with BATT-X APC.

80345538_560132047897835_4790598967110926336_o.jpg



52520501_377340176177024_7395224180884504576_n.jpg


70093195_482565388987835_5807850224432971776_n.jpg


Anti Terrorism Unit insignia of Bangladesh Police
This new team is under Counter Terrorism & Transnational Crime (CTTC)


56422364_397891197455255_5971349991485079552_o.jpg



Bomb Disposal Unit of CTTC with their Bomb Disposal ROVs


58375081_409067163004325_512751015615791104_n.jpg



Airport Armed Police Crisis Response Team (CRT) members


62404011_431812394063135_4362574818587967488_n.jpg



56567374_401007383810303_2522193173476802560_n.jpg



56842698_402357883675253_2723656835063087104_n.jpg



Airport Armed Police CRT (Red) & APBn CRT Team (Black) in one frame


72244253_500311797213194_236089017911738368_n.jpg



Bangladesh Police SWAT member with SR-25 sniper rifle


56323776_399981127246262_1870340845887029248_n.jpg



53279043_386084595302582_989483125522300928_n.jpg



Bangladesh Police SWAT member with Singaporean made ST Kinetics CPW 9mm SMG.


65863108_441959663048408_3588216181036679168_n.jpg
 
Bangladesh Police has received an unknown quantity of Crew Served Machine Guns for UN mission.


79422901_552451491999224_4703402420808450048_o.jpg



80397240_561110654466641_7344139685247057920_n.jpg



81562331_561110714466635_677474169742426112_o.jpg



IAG JAW APC/LAV and Typhoon MRAP


66478665_446407989270242_6055862531119906816_o.jpg



IVECO VVIP Prison Van.


62347917_435317270379314_2619260804460969984_n.jpg



APBn members holding SIG SG-552 Commando Assault rifle during training in India


50266407_366385770605798_2351863321797328896_o.jpg



Bangladesh Police SWAT members with US made Colt 9mm SMG. They also uses Kriss
Vector Gen-II.


56954393_403340570243651_8806678514569838592_n.jpg



Otokar Cobra-1 APC of Bangladesh Police


65122254_442116863032688_8215518966840295424_n.jpg




56247860_398533760724332_1287577546904305664_n.jpg




BTR-70 APC of Bangladesh Police


54524631_394671171110591_5396084210752552960_n.jpg



DMP SWAT with German bomb disposal robot.


78719122_557279628183077_4531425547955208192_n.jpg



49831799_361579664419742_3242410213503926272_n.jpg



62514622_431950210716020_4573236826948501504_n.jpg



Crisis Response Team (CRT) members of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police during training session in Jordan.


69622207_481291265781914_5143348535256678400_o.jpg



69719473_481291395781901_4834663454667177984_n.jpg



CMP SWAT during training in Jordan


62355633_432446727333035_6349146756634116096_n.jpg



SWAT during training in United States Training Center (USTC, formerly Blackwater Training Center)


50405160_367352453842463_7278862886791806976_n.jpg



50843316_367352697175772_1729893572766859264_n.jpg



50835170_367352770509098_3477855046450806784_n.jpg



50690264_367352933842415_5654825667867443200_n.jpg
 
https://www.defseca.com/procurement...-kfPUHUs9isDskkiplFvwJyB-w8CEZBuZ2qB6IJbig5nw

https://www.defseca.com/procurement...3lnewQL6mmUC3zQuEY4pQmpr3cLukRmpftNb-HI1F3Eco

Crisis Respone Team (CRT) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP)

52040682_379240349320340_4150557211174633472_n.jpg


62261313_432446933999681_2124404014169718784_n.jpg


62478584_432446777333030_3920162117306548224_n.jpg


64675519_2243255925926776_2687697199902490624_o.jpg


Crisis Response Team (CRT) members of Sylhet Metropolitan Police equipped with Taurus SMT9C submachine guns & Glock-17 pistols.

64582344_2238524869733215_6198698613510504448_n.jpg





67490437_469857583800726_8792264866317467648_o.jpg


67212927_469857610467390_9181394989303726080_o.jpg


67232493_469857623800722_5417951598653472768_o.jpg


Policing outside Dhaka has taken a sophisticated turn for the better with emphasis on use of modern technologies, Western scientific evidence collection techniques, new vehicle fleet, introduction of armoured assault vehicles, multi-purpose crisis response teams that can perform counter-terrorism action, hostage rescue and apprehension of dangerous armed criminals.

Bangladesh's Home Ministry's response to violent extremism has been fast and effective so much so militant attacks have dropped to single digit figures and those that have been carried out were largely unsuccessful due to stern action taken by the law enforcement agencies.

In the next phase every upazila will be allotted with armoured assault vehicles, there will be C-IED teams equipped with UGV's, forensics vehicles and mobile command centres.

Secure digital communications relay towers are being established across Bangladesh to ensure Police have their own mobile and VHF/UHF network coverage enabling them to transmit video, audio, critical data live from the field to static command centres. CCTV networks are also being established at key point installations, important roads and near government infrastructure.

© 2019 Bangladesh Defence & Security Analysis, All rights reserved. #defseca | defseca.com

67086236_469804443806040_1475933341965352960_o.jpg
 
Thanks for posting these!

I wonder in the event of an anti terrorist operation, who would be leading it? CRT/ SWAT or RAB? How relevant is RAB with the development of these teams?
 
SMP-CRT is getting training from American Anti terrorism assistance -ATA.

83069874_577252636185776_749922494135140352_n.jpg


82440165_577252596185780_4239210159412346880_n.jpg


82930899_577252612852445_3619178991115567104_n.jpg


83046781_577253192852387_954317926167478272_n.jpg


Rapid Action Battalion- https://www.facebook.com/pg/rabonlinemediacell/photos/?tab=albums&ref=page_internal

81401370_562872820957091_5987926125706215424_o.jpg


The elite Special Force of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)

65875055_445987722645602_6703024329220685824_n.jpg


56942536_404219763489065_1172651072536182784_n.jpg


RABSF member and his achievements

71788906_501689043742136_8784344070450315264_n.jpg


bangladesh-anti-drugs-crackdown_370349fc-6323-11e8-a998-12ee0acfa260.jpg


RABSF members with their indigenously developed Mobility Vehicle.

69120871_469844543593253_8334163306633756672_n.jpg


DSC_5071.jpg


Elite Force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members with their weapons

From the left-

> 12 Gauge shotgun
>Type-85/Dragonov sniper rifle
>Type-56-2 Assault rifle
>Type-64 Suppressed Sub-machine gun
>UZI Sub-machine gun
>MP-5K Sub-machine gun

60801206_419807451930296_1190642501560565760_n.jpg


RABSF members demonstrating Kill house operation.

65319745_443674009543640_8062465715598262272_n.jpg


S3-CRP Bangladesh Police (Rapid Action Battalion) Bell 407GX.

26379136479_867c6514fb_b.jpg


Movie based on an operation by RAB in Sundarban will be released this year in Eid-Ul-Adha.

73285210_517822982128742_5966777083970453504_o.jpg
 
With about 6.2 million members Ansar-VDP is the largest paramilitary force in the world. They are responsible to operate under the command of the Armed Forces during wartime.

Ansar-VDP recently procured 30,000 new weapons, another 20,000 new weapons are being purchased now.

Members of Ansar-VDP are also being provided with more advanced military training.

Alongside the BGB and Police forces Ansar-VDP will play an important role in defending Bangladesh freeing up the Army's main forces to engage in offensive campaign to close with and destroy the enemy.

© 2019 Bangladesh Defence & Security Analysis, All rights reserved. #defseca | defseca.com

Ansar-VDP-Job-Circular-2018.jpg


met01.jpg


Bangladesh Ansar member with newly delivered 12 Gauge shotguns from Italy during pre-shipment inspection.

57162508_402719713639070_5843212932153868288_n.jpg


Bangladesh Ansar members firing Serbian made M57 60mm Light mortars

56726552_398676144043427_1288286203623243776_n.jpg


Aral Ar-535S 12 Gauge pump action shotguns. 70000 different types of shotguns were procured from USA, Italy and Turkey.

51195230_371443763433332_3295676389318983680_n.jpg


Battalion Ansar member with indigenously build BD-08 Assault Rifle.

71277861_496528960924811_8458277373178019840_n.jpg


36315111_10204642602421151_6541805808278044672_o.jpg



36310051_10204642596981015_5539665448494170112_o.jpg



36424187_10204642601341124_6745706228149649408_o.jpg


Bangladesh government purchased 60,000 shotguns for Ansar-VDP as well as 6 million rounds of ammunition for election deployment. They were purchased in two lots from Turkey and supplied through BMTF, a Bangladesh Army owned defence industrial unit.

Note the new weapons laid out nicely.

49206548_10205276883397779_2775350026350624768_n.jpg


45665180_10205106452337109_5879173563746877440_n.jpg
 
Last edited:
wings.png



Special Security Force, Bangladesh is a law enforcement agency which is tasked with to protect prime minister, president and foreign dignitaries to visit the country. It was founded in 1986 as the President Guards Regiment or PGR. This force comprised of Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Navy, Police, Border Guard Bangladesh and from other para military forces.

Special Security Force (SSF) has been trained in the European Security Academy (ESA) in Poland. Which training includes how to response promptly in any unexpected and non-conventional threats against high profile entities of the state. Agents of SSF are capable of use any types of weapons and small arms available and have been trained to repulse any terror attacks.

The mission of SSF is to provide physical security to the President and Prime Minister of Bangladesh. They also provide protocol to any person designated as VIP by the Government of Bangladesh. SSF operates in coordination with civil administration, security and intelligence organizations to prevent as well as protect VIPs from any threats. SSF is only accountable to the Prime Minister according to the parliamentary system. This LEA also responsible for the security of VIPs’ offices and residences.

Firstly, it was named as Presidential Security Force (PSF) when formed on 15 June 1986. But later with the introduction of Parliamentary Government System in Bangladesh, the force was renamed as Special Security Force on 27 September 1991. It is headquartered in Dhaka.

Weapons used by Special Security Force (SSF)

Some of the weapons used by SSF can be seen in the picture.

- Colt 9mm SMG
- M4 Carbine
- Glock-17/18
- Type-56-1
- SPAS-12 Shotguns.
- MP5K SMG

upload_2020-1-22_14-53-4.png


upload_2020-1-22_14-53-28.png


upload_2020-1-22_14-53-51.png


upload_2020-1-22_14-55-4.png


upload_2020-1-22_14-55-25.png


ssf-operator.jpg


images-52-jpg.110019


upload_2020-1-22_14-56-19.png


Special Security Force (SSF) member in E.S.A (Poland) for Close Protection Course

PC- Respective Owner

60337828_415548015689573_6791819269077204992_n.jpg



An Otokar Kobra riot control vehicle of DMP ( Dhaka Metropolitan Police ) with dragon camo.

10898218_770321669720036_357950305785358102_n-jpg.110015


600360_507245889383530_480410153_n-jpg.109656


Female officers of Armed Police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport,the largest and busiest airport in Bangladesh.

11214295_939891042763097_9214804730570416795_n-jpg.109655


Bangladesh President Guard Regiment (PGR) BTR-80

1024px-Bangladesh_PGR_BTR-80_%2824412820391%29.jpg
 
Last edited:
SSF gets 1800cc bikes

Honda Motor Company has handed over two 1800 cubic centimetre (cc) engine motorbikes to Special Security Force (SSF) in presence Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The bikes' keys were given to the SSF director general at Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday.

For the first time in Bangladesh, a special force has received 1800cc motorbikes. Within a short period, SSF will be given four more 1800cc motorbikes, prime minister's Assistant Press Secretary Emrul Kayes said to Dhaka Tribune.

https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangla...--S27C9KH5KTGmfQp1bo2q0WXjLCkBdlKGtvneDJcEuEB

http://www.theindependentbd.com/post/237243

unnamed-1581932375786.jpg


87030741_2210630235911995_6590388210587664384_n.jpg
 
© 2019 Bangladesh Defence & Security Analysis, All rights reserved. #defseca | defseca.com

Wow even Ansar VDP has better personal weapons than most of the Tatmadaw it seems...and they are definitely not the best equipped armed force we have.:lol:

1024px-Bangladesh_PGR_BTR-80_%2824412820391%29.jpg


No offense but the camouflage is rather unorthodox. Standard Russian color is 4BO olive green and the tropical camouflage for Thailand and Malaysia are shown below. Haldi?? They should tone it down, not make it fluorescent...so khaet...

VT4 Thai Army
iu


iu


iu
 

