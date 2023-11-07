What's new

Lahore: Public Health Emergency declared due to smog

RescueRanger

RescueRanger

1699357323859.png

Owing to the rising poor air quality and smog, the provincial government has declared a public health emergency, S.144 will be enabled, 10th November will be public holiday. S.144 will be applied and public holiday will be applicable to:
  • Lahore Division
  • Gujranwala
  • Wazirabad
  • Kasur
  • Narowal
  • Sheikhupura.

Government has stated:

  • People are requested to stay at HOME and refrain from using motorcars
  • Public transport will remain open
  • Takeaway restaurants will remain open, dine in will be closed
  • Pharmacies and Bakeries will remain open
  • Parks will be closed

1699357759922.png
 

