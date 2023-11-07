Lahore: Public Health Emergency declared due to smog

RescueRanger
Owing to the rising poor air quality and smog, the provincial government has declared a public health emergency, S.144 will be enabled, 10th November will be public holiday. S.144 will be applied and public holiday will be applicable to:
- Lahore Division
- Gujranwala
- Wazirabad
- Kasur
- Narowal
- Sheikhupura.
Government has stated:
- People are requested to stay at HOME and refrain from using motorcars
- Public transport will remain open
- Takeaway restaurants will remain open, dine in will be closed
- Pharmacies and Bakeries will remain open
- Parks will be closed