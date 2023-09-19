Kiran Malik: The ultimate fashionista and style icon​

With a strong background in fashion, Kiran is one of Pakistan's most well-dressed starsSeptember 19, 2023When it comes to the Pakistani entertainment industry, there are very few female celebrities who consistently slay the fashion game. Some of the most accomplished superstars, widely known bombshells, and promising starlets of the current era in the Pakistani showbiz scene are often seen struggling to understand their personal style and dress accordingly.The handful of red-carpet events, awards ceremonies, and premieres provide ample proof of that. Any major star-studded event is followed by diligent coverage of the red-carpet fashion on display, featuring long lists of female artists dressed in ill-fitted, badly conceptualized, and poorly styled outfits that are often either totally wrong for the occasion or the wearer.However, if there’s one Pakistani star who always dresses like she could be called anytime for an impromptu photoshoot at theheadquarters, it’s model, actor, and fashion designer Kiran Malik.A simple scroll-through of her Instagram profile will reveal that while she works with some of the most renowned brands present in the local fashion industry, she also often pulls looks from her own personal closet.From designer bags to luxury ready-to-wear pieces, theactor has curated her wardrobe to include the most coveted luxury pieces that also fit well with her personal style. Here are some of Kiran’s most stunning and recent looks, which reflect different aspects of her style.On a special occasion like Eid, when all our 'For You' pages are flooded with celebrity OOTD (Outfit of the Day), it was Kiran’s monochrome three-piece by Sadaf Kanwal Fashion that had fashion enthusiasts buzzing with excitement and awe. The lime-green shalwar-kameez suit was unique in both colour and silhouette—with the kameez featuring a halter-style neckline and the shalwar being stitched in a classic but baggy style, complete with perfectly tailored pleats. The plain, matching organza dupatta draped around her neck pulled the entire look together and fit the overall minimal, albeit luxe, aesthetic of the outfit.Kiran’s preference for minimal and chic, monochrome three-piece sets has been a consistent aspect of her fashion sense, even if it has evolved over the years. Eid 2021 saw the dusky-skinned beauty opt for a fuchsia shalwar-kameez combo and matching dupatta by Mirosh. With hair slicked back in a half-up, half-down, top-knot hairdo, Kiran looked gorgeous in the shimmering and bright raw-silk outfit.The suit included a knee-length, straight-fit kameez and wide-legged, cropped culottes. The small ruffles at the hem of the organza dupatta and the dainty silver embellishments at the neckline added some additional flair and shine to the otherwise minimalistic look.Kiran seems to share every Indian and Pakistani woman’s love for sarees, as she is frequently clad in glorious swathes of fabric that further accentuate her tall stature and lean figure. Rather than carrying a saree look in its conventional form, thestar always goes for a style of drape-and-pin that is unique and adds more dimension and drama to the centuries-old silhouette.Playing muse to Faraz Manan, Kiran was a sight to behold in a champagne-gold and silver-embellished saree paired with a stylish, halter-neck, red-mid-riff baring blouse with matching silver adornments. Orchestrating a reverse drape on the saree wherein she pulled the pallu from the back—instead of in the classic front-draping style—and draped it over her shoulder, Kiran proved yet again that she is Pakistan’s true fashion icon. She accessorized the look with a mix of gold and silver jewellery, displaying her innovative and out-of-the-box approach to dressing and styling her looks.Attired in a deep-purple saree by Namah, stitched in what may be viewed as a contemporary take on the classic saree, Kiran was the true picture of elegance as personified in the 21st-century fashion landscape. The bustier-style, strapless blouse and the tightly gathered and loosely twisted-up pallu pinned at the shoulder—exposing some skin—introduced a strong element of sultriness to a versatile clothing piece that can be worn as both a modest and sexy garment, depending on how it is styled and draped around the body.With an Instagram feed that is thoughtfully curated like the Pinterest inspiration board of a certified stylist, replete with beautiful OOTD that appear just as carefully pieced together, Kiran’s style philosophy may be described as perfectly on-trend but also innovative in how she pairs different clothing pieces and styles her outfits in a way to elevate them and set them apart.For her more casual, high-streetwear looks, theactor often opts for solid-coloured pieces, put together in a way that creates a stark contrast. Employing a colour-blocking technique, Kiran demonstrates that any two colours can be put together and styled to look extremely chic and cohesive. What many would view as a flamboyant way of dressing—pairing two bright or eccentric colours together in a single outfit—ends up looking high-fashion on Kiran’s confident demeanor.