Kim Jong Un shows off new drones, gives Russian defense chief tour of nukes

Sineva
May 24, 2018
Some surprising new hardware on show from the north koreans during the russian defence chiefs visit.....
I think that I like this pic the best tho`,the guy standing behind shoigu looks a little stunned,almost like he cant quite accept what hes seeing.
I wouldnt be surprised if hes sadly remembering the good old days of the cold war,back when it was the soviets rolling out the latest cool toys to impress the north korean delegations.
"Jeezus!!,I can remember back when these ar$eh0les could barely screw together a second rate scud copy,and now the`re building this sort of stuff!!!."
