KFX/IFX News and Development

Google Translate<44> Korean type fighter business finished basic designDisclosure of final figure of fighter project teamAppearance similar to F-22 RaptorThere's a lot of overhangs.AESA radar, navigation device, etc.Performance is better than expectedStealth function when technology advancesThe Korean fighter (KF-X) business has crossed the first gate. The basic design is finished. Although the detailed design procedure for about 14 months has been left, the overall outline is actually confirmed. As the Defense Agency announced on December 29, the basic framework of the KF-X project was completed. The final shape released by the Korean-style fighter group shows distinctive features. It is not a stealth aircraft that I expected from the first place, but it seems to have a performance that surpasses that of the F-16 fighter. In particular, if not for the time being, the time has passed and technology development has progressed, leaving room for evolution to stealth.◇ It looks like the F-22 Raptor ... The code number of the final shape proposed by the Agency is C 109. The C 101, C 201 (triangular wing and cannon attachment type), C 102, C 103, proposed from 2004 when the possibility was examined, The C104, C106, C107, and C108, which have been fully reflected in the C104 and wind tunnel tests, have all combined the advantages of all the designs so far. As the experiment was repeated, the shape of KF-X was greatly changed and two characteristics were observed. First, the size. The length of the fuselage was at least 1 m longer than when it was first conceived. The engine has also returned from twin to twin. The second is design. More and more American fighters are becoming similar. Some F-22 Raptor fighters are similar in appearance to the US Air Force's prized and operated fighters, and some people call themselves "Baby Raptors." But performance is not. It is expected that stronger fighter planes will come out than originally planned due to the high level of demand of the Air Force, but the comparison with the Raptor is impossible.◇ Fifth-generation stealth, not the 4.5th generation fighter = one of the clean (unarmed) state Stealth performance of the F-35 will be expected, but the reality is different. Above all, the protruding part in the final shape is noticeable. The first thing that comes to your attention is the Active Pia Identifier (AIFF) in front of the cockpit. It is similar in appearance to the IFA, which is installed in front of the cockpit of the KF-16. An infrared detection and tracking device (IRST) protrudes immediately behind the pie identification device. IRST is an infrared tracking device that detects and detects infrared rays emitted by enemy aircraft or missiles. It is difficult to know whether or not the opponent uses the IRST of the fighter. In air-to-air combat, the bandit greatly increases survivability by detecting infrared signals when it tries to launch a missile.The disturbing antenna attached to the vertical tail wing is also protruding. Moreover, the electronic pod ran externally just below the fuselage. Armament is also externally mounted. Although the size of the aircraft was larger than that of the originally proposed armed forces, four air-to-air missiles were half-landed. If there are many sharp or protruding parts, the possibility of being caught on enemy detection radar is increased as much. Fifth-generation stealth fighters, such as the F-22 and F-35, integrated all of these devices with the fuselage and put the weapon inside to reduce the area of the attack.An official of the development team said, "There is space to make space for internal armed windows and change all avionics equipment to conformal type." "Now we are developing and integrating each technology into the field of making the first full-scale fighter aircraft." . In order for the KF-X to have a stealth function, it must wait until the block 2, or block 3, is produced. However, no one can guarantee that we will be able to go to Block 2 and Block 3 at any time. The level of technology is also a matter of concern, but it has not been discussed at all in the mid to long term.◇ Performance of AESA radar is expected to be higher than expected. It is said that development of various kinds of equipment including AESA radar, which started from suspicion, is underway. The AESA radar is not based on the whole foreign technology, but it is developed by the domestic engineers in cooperation with the technology of Israel and Sweden, and it performs a comprehensive performance test such as air-to-air, air-to-ground, and engineering. The number of modules that determine the performance of the AESA radar is not far behind that of the latest radars overseas. "The number of modules in block 1 is 1,024," said a development team official. This is similar to the latest AESA radar to be installed, as the F-16 fighter aircraft operated by the ROKAF is converted to the F-16V format.Given the latest radar, navigation, and increased take-off weight, the KF-X is expected to surpass the F-16's performance. Compared with the time when the idea of developing a single-shot machine based on the T-50 advanced trainer was used as a base, it was a sky and a land. It means that the demands of the military and the air force were so high and high. The problem is that there are a lot of hurricanes left. Even though the joint development project with Indonesia is released properly, considering that it is not the design period but the production and test flight, it is a little more than a small stream because the problem is usually revealed when developing a new type.■ The basic design termination meansFinal confirmation that basic performance required by the army is reflectedDetailed design in September next year ... First time prototype in 2021A basic design review (PDR) is a procedure that confirms whether the system requirements and system functional requirements required by the military can be reflected in the high-level design. The Defense Agency has held a basic design review meeting for development of the KF-X system from March 26 to 28, and confirmed that all the basic performance required by the military, including the fighter plane, was reflected. In January, 2016, KF-X started development work, and in March of that year, it reviewed the system requirements review (SRR), and in December it completed the system function review (SFR). At the PDR meeting, the review committee composed of the Air Force, civilian experts and Indonesian officials confirmed that the requirements of the Air Force were appropriately reflected in 230 technical data, including the KF-X system specification.Upon completion of the basic design process, the KF-X business has entered the 'detailed design (CDR)' phase, which produces the actual designs to build fighter jets. "We plan to complete the detailed design by September 2019 through thorough business management and to start production of the prototype without any problem," said Chung Kwang-sung, head of the Korean fighter business group. As soon as possible, it will start production of KF-X from next October. The first goal of the tentative release of Tense 1 is in the first half of 2021. In the second half of 2022, the first flight test will be completed and the development will be completed by 2026. DSource: http://www.sedaily.com/NewsView/1S0ZX8CNSD