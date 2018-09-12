What's new

KFX/IFX News and Development

Seems work on KAI's KF-X project is coming along (courtesy of Google Translate):

1S0TIC8G6S_1.jpg


"Korea Aerospace Industries is the final model of the next Korean fighter (KF-X) which was revealed to the experts through the Korea Military Technology Society seminar held recently in Jeju Island. All of the development teams completed seven model development processes to produce the final model C109. The end of the wind tunnel test and the final model means that the internal design has been completed. / Photo provided by Dipants Times Korea

The Korean fighter aircraft (KF-X) development project will be in full swing and the final shape of the aircraft will be revealed at the end of this month.

The Defense Agency and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) will release the KF-X final model and AESA radar tentative on 29th. The design type name of the KF-X final model is C-109. The development team is known to have completed the design of the final model C 109 in two and a half years by conducting a wind tunnel test based on the basic data handed down from the Defense Science Research Institute (ADD) and producing a new model every six months.

The fact that the final model has been completed means that not only has the wind speed laboratory tested the maximum speed of the gas and the stability of the gas in each flight environment, but also that the internal design has been completed. The C109 exterior identification point, which was recently presented at the Korea Military Technology Society Seminar held in Jeju Island, is the addition of the Active Pia Identification Device (AIFF) near the refueling station just before the pilot's seat. It is interpreted as a signal that specific functions have begun to be installed. KF-X development has been proceeding somewhat faster than expected, even in difficult conditions such as rejection of core technology transfer by US and disagreement inside Indonesia which is a joint development partner.

The airframe is larger than the original design and the weight is increased. = When the development team first started to design the basic shape, the model was C103. The National Defense Science Institute was a gas designed by detailed simulation at the stage of exploration and development and was designed by computer simulation without actual modeling or wind tunnel test. From ADD, the development team, which received three basic drawings, including C103 and C104, made a direct reduction model from the C105 experimental gas and entered the wind tunnel test. After the test, the size of the airframe increased and the total take-off weight increased.

From the third wind tunnel test model C107, the length of the gas was increased by about 1 m from the initial design. The take-off weight of the final model C109 after wind tunnel test is 25,855 kg. It is more than a medium-sized fighter, not alittle over 20,000 kg, which was mentioned at the beginning of development. The F-18A / B Hornet has a maximum take-off weight of 24,000 kg and the F-18E / F Super Hornet is twenty-nine thousand kilograms.

There is no bad reputation for giving up the miniaturization because there is no technology, but it is expected to show its ability as a multi-purpose fighter capable of performing various functions such as air-to-air, air-to-ground, and engineering. It is rated at least two steps ahead of the Air Force's current flagship F-16 fighter. Stealth capabilities and AESA radar's ability to function can increase your attack power even further.

Hidden meaning of the completion of the final model = The test made in the large wind tunnel laboratory by making the miniature model test the maximum speed, the gas stability and motility at high speed and low speed, the thrust receiving the main wing and the tail wing according to the shape. This experiment determined the position of the engine and the shape of the inside and outside of the air intake. In the wind tunnel tests of each model, the detail changes were numerous, but the development team changed into the five-scale reduction model and produced the final model. An official from the development team said, "Basically, all internal and external designs including radar, avionics and engines, as well as various armed mounts, have been completed in the first place."

Remaining Schedule = Even if the final model came out, the wind tunnel experiment will continue. "A wind tunnel experimentfrom now on is another dimension," an official from the Korea-based fighter business development team said. "We will accumulate various data necessary for actual flight and use it for automatic computer control." The first AESA radar to be completed and the integration of various aviation equipment is also in the track. Even though the basic design is over, this game is starting now. Indonesia, which was uncertain as to whether it would continue to do business, has recently reaffirmed its principle that a joint development project with Korea is needed at the Cabinet meeting. Indonesia is participating in joint development by investing 20% ??of total project cost and purchasing 60 units. The development team will begin detailed design (CDR) work from the second half as soon as possible. It is several months earlier than the original schedule. KF-X is scheduled for release in 2021 and the first flight in 2022."

Original news:
Google Translate

[KFX-X] Fifth generation fighter ... Stealthy road opens up possibility of evolution

<44> Korean type fighter business finished basic design
Disclosure of final figure of fighter project team
Appearance similar to F-22 Raptor
There's a lot of overhangs.
AESA radar, navigation device, etc.
Performance is better than expected
Stealth function when technology advances

proxy.php


The Korean fighter (KF-X) business has crossed the first gate. The basic design is finished. Although the detailed design procedure for about 14 months has been left, the overall outline is actually confirmed. As the Defense Agency announced on December 29, the basic framework of the KF-X project was completed. The final shape released by the Korean-style fighter group shows distinctive features. It is not a stealth aircraft that I expected from the first place, but it seems to have a performance that surpasses that of the F-16 fighter. In particular, if not for the time being, the time has passed and technology development has progressed, leaving room for evolution to stealth.

◇ It looks like the F-22 Raptor ... The code number of the final shape proposed by the Agency is C 109. The C 101, C 201 (triangular wing and cannon attachment type), C 102, C 103, proposed from 2004 when the possibility was examined, The C104, C106, C107, and C108, which have been fully reflected in the C104 and wind tunnel tests, have all combined the advantages of all the designs so far. As the experiment was repeated, the shape of KF-X was greatly changed and two characteristics were observed. First, the size. The length of the fuselage was at least 1 m longer than when it was first conceived. The engine has also returned from twin to twin. The second is design. More and more American fighters are becoming similar. Some F-22 Raptor fighters are similar in appearance to the US Air Force's prized and operated fighters, and some people call themselves "Baby Raptors." But performance is not. It is expected that stronger fighter planes will come out than originally planned due to the high level of demand of the Air Force, but the comparison with the Raptor is impossible.

◇ Fifth-generation stealth, not the 4.5th generation fighter = one of the clean (unarmed) state Stealth performance of the F-35 will be expected, but the reality is different. Above all, the protruding part in the final shape is noticeable. The first thing that comes to your attention is the Active Pia Identifier (AIFF) in front of the cockpit. It is similar in appearance to the IFA, which is installed in front of the cockpit of the KF-16. An infrared detection and tracking device (IRST) protrudes immediately behind the pie identification device. IRST is an infrared tracking device that detects and detects infrared rays emitted by enemy aircraft or missiles. It is difficult to know whether or not the opponent uses the IRST of the fighter. In air-to-air combat, the bandit greatly increases survivability by detecting infrared signals when it tries to launch a missile.

The disturbing antenna attached to the vertical tail wing is also protruding. Moreover, the electronic pod ran externally just below the fuselage. Armament is also externally mounted. Although the size of the aircraft was larger than that of the originally proposed armed forces, four air-to-air missiles were half-landed. If there are many sharp or protruding parts, the possibility of being caught on enemy detection radar is increased as much. Fifth-generation stealth fighters, such as the F-22 and F-35, integrated all of these devices with the fuselage and put the weapon inside to reduce the area of the attack.

An official of the development team said, "There is space to make space for internal armed windows and change all avionics equipment to conformal type." "Now we are developing and integrating each technology into the field of making the first full-scale fighter aircraft." . In order for the KF-X to have a stealth function, it must wait until the block 2, or block 3, is produced. However, no one can guarantee that we will be able to go to Block 2 and Block 3 at any time. The level of technology is also a matter of concern, but it has not been discussed at all in the mid to long term.

◇ Performance of AESA radar is expected to be higher than expected. It is said that development of various kinds of equipment including AESA radar, which started from suspicion, is underway. The AESA radar is not based on the whole foreign technology, but it is developed by the domestic engineers in cooperation with the technology of Israel and Sweden, and it performs a comprehensive performance test such as air-to-air, air-to-ground, and engineering. The number of modules that determine the performance of the AESA radar is not far behind that of the latest radars overseas. "The number of modules in block 1 is 1,024," said a development team official. This is similar to the latest AESA radar to be installed, as the F-16 fighter aircraft operated by the ROKAF is converted to the F-16V format.

Given the latest radar, navigation, and increased take-off weight, the KF-X is expected to surpass the F-16's performance. Compared with the time when the idea of developing a single-shot machine based on the T-50 advanced trainer was used as a base, it was a sky and a land. It means that the demands of the military and the air force were so high and high. The problem is that there are a lot of hurricanes left. Even though the joint development project with Indonesia is released properly, considering that it is not the design period but the production and test flight, it is a little more than a small stream because the problem is usually revealed when developing a new type.

■ The basic design termination means

Final confirmation that basic performance required by the army is reflected

Detailed design in September next year ... First time prototype in 2021

A basic design review (PDR) is a procedure that confirms whether the system requirements and system functional requirements required by the military can be reflected in the high-level design. The Defense Agency has held a basic design review meeting for development of the KF-X system from March 26 to 28, and confirmed that all the basic performance required by the military, including the fighter plane, was reflected. In January, 2016, KF-X started development work, and in March of that year, it reviewed the system requirements review (SRR), and in December it completed the system function review (SFR). At the PDR meeting, the review committee composed of the Air Force, civilian experts and Indonesian officials confirmed that the requirements of the Air Force were appropriately reflected in 230 technical data, including the KF-X system specification.

Upon completion of the basic design process, the KF-X business has entered the 'detailed design (CDR)' phase, which produces the actual designs to build fighter jets. "We plan to complete the detailed design by September 2019 through thorough business management and to start production of the prototype without any problem," said Chung Kwang-sung, head of the Korean fighter business group. As soon as possible, it will start production of KF-X from next October. The first goal of the tentative release of Tense 1 is in the first half of 2021. In the second half of 2022, the first flight test will be completed and the development will be completed by 2026.


<Copyright owner ⓒ Seoul Economy, Reprint without permission and redistribution>

Meggitt expands involvement in KFX programme
Jon Grevatt, Bangkok - IHS Jane's Defence Weekly
11 September 2018


UK company Meggitt has increased its involvement on the South Korean programme to develop the KFX multirole fighter aircraft through a new supply contract announced on 10 September.

In a press release, Meggitt said it will develop an engine vibration monitoring unit (EVMU) for KFX prototypes currently under construction by prime contractor Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI).

Chris Allen, president of Meggitt Sensing Systems, said, “This contract builds on the development work we have been undertaking with KAI on innovative technology for the KFX. We look forward to continuing our partnership and developing and delivering state of the art prototypes.”

The newly announced contract is one of several that Meggitt has secured on the KFX development programme.

https://www.janes.com/article/82887/meggitt-expands-involvement-in-kfx-programme

Surabaya, 25 September 2017

The Development of KFX/IFX Fighter Aircrafts, PT DI Visits Infoglobal
Marketing Infoglobal
Infoglobal-201709270944.jpg
Husein Ahmad Alatas (two from right) also PT DI officers together with Colonel Tech. Dedi Laksmono (Ditjen Pothan Kemhan) observe Infoglobal avionics at Infoglobal Workshop, Jl. Dinoyo 105, Surabaya (25/09). (photo by:LFT)

On Monday, 25 September 2017, Husein Ahmad Alatas, Senior Engineer Indonesian Aerospace (PT DI) and also his staffs, visit Infoglobal Workshop, at Jl. Raya Dinoyo 105, Surabaya. This visit is also followed by Colonel Tech. Dedi Laksmono as Directorate-General of Defence Potentials at the Ministry of Defence (Ditjen Pothan Kemhan) officer.

This work visit is to present KFX/IFX program to Infoglobal. Bilqis Fitria Salsabiela, International Collaboration KFX/IFX, said that IFX/KFX program is a program from Indonesia government in cooperating with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to develop and manufacture KFX/IFX fighter aircraft. Hopefully, with this program, Indonesia could get Transfer of Technology (ToT) in manufacturing fighter aircraft. So, Indonesia can produce the fighter aircraft independently. Currently, KFX/IFX program enters its second year in Engineering Manufacturing Development (EMD) phase.

This program is also an inspection towards Infoglobal competencies and readiness in the development of KFX/IFX aircraft. By visiting Infoglobal, PT DI as Indonesian Industrial Participant (IIP) pointed by government through Balitbang Kemhan could depict about potential sectors and review the national readiness to manufacture fighter aircraft.

Infoglobal as one of defense industries capable of developing and manufacturing aircraft avionics. Ahmad Fauzi, Infoglobal Marketing Representative, in this chance, explains about avionics that are developed and made by Infoglobal. Those avionics are Miniature Standard Central Air Data Computer (MSCADC) that can been used on F-5. Digital Video Recorder (DVR) installed on F-5, F-16, Hawk 100 and Hawk 200 fighter aircrafts. Multi Purpose Cockpit Display (MPCD) and Inertial Navigation System/Global Navigation Satellite System (INS/GNSS) that can be used in Hawk 100/200 fighter aircraft. Rear Cockpit Monitor (RCM) used in Hawk 100. Also Weapon Control Board (WCB), Weapon Programming Instrument (WPI) and Radar Monitor Unit (RMU) that can be used in Hawk 200.

Infoglobal also develops mission system for Maritime Patrol Aircraft. The mission system is named Tactical Patrol Mission.

Not only avionics, Ahmad Fauzi also explains that Infoglobal also produce defense application, named Soyus Wargaming System used by Air Force Staff and Command School (Seskoau) to train strategic and military operation plans.

Besides that, Infoglobal also has competencies in radar data processing by developing Transmission Data Air Situation (TDAS). TDAS is a aircraft traffic monitoring system that integrates civil and military radars and this system has been used by National Air Defence Command (Kohanudnas).

Col. Tech. Dedi Laksmono said that with this inspection hoped the development and manufacturing KFX/IFX fighter aircrafts later can implement the requirement of Tingkat Kandungan Dalam Negeri (TKDN) that should reach minimum of 40%. Those can be implemented by involving domestic defense industries, one of them is Infoglobal

No one other than USA, EU, Russia and China is capable of jet engine.
 
Yingluck said:
No one other than USA, EU, Russia and China is capable of jet engine.
Yap, the engine will be General Electric. It will be GE F 414 turbofan that is also used in F 18 E/F Superhornet. Actually Iran can also make jet engine for aircraft

Old news

South Korea Picks GE To Provide Engines for Fighters
By: Agence France-Presse   May 26, 2016
JKX3ZN5DURGJPBHMUW2VN4G7TE.jpg

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has been selected by South KoreaÕs Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) to develop the KF-X fighter.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has chosen US conglomerate General Electric (GE) over a European competitor as the preferred bidder to supply engines for a multibillion-dollar fighter jet project, government officials said.

"Our plan is to finalize a contract in June," a spokesman at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) told AFP.

GE Aviation was chosen over a European Eurojet consortium that included Rolls-Royce Holdings and MTU Aero Engines AG.

South Korea is looking to develop a fleet of 120 "indigenous" next-generation, multirole fighter jets over the next 10 years to replace its aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 fighters imported from the United States.

The Korean Fighter Experimental (KF-X) program has an 18 trillion won (US $15.2 billion) budget, with Indonesia signing on board as a junior partner earlier this year.

Indonesia would cover about 20 percent of the cost, with up to 100 Indonesian workers taking part in the development and production process.

While DAPA will be the government agency supervising the project, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) will lead the industrial team that is tasked with bringing the program to fruition.

KAI won the development tender in March last year with a bid made in partnership with US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin.

South Korea had sought to tap into 25 fighter jet technologies owned by Lockheed Martin, but the US government prohibited the export of four of them — including the sensitive technology to build active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.
 
Its a copy of f-22
Kidding, Cant help it as it is trending.

Stealth or semi Stealth?
 
rambro said:
Its a copy of f-22
Kidding, Cant help it as it is trending.

Stealth or semi Stealth?
Yup I think it is a bit copy of F 22 and the design is still legal since Lockheed Martin is also in the program. Semi Stealth for block 1, and full stealth for block 2 and 3 (based on plan). I think Malaysia is going to be interested with this plane if the program can be realized.


111.jpg

79c265bb.jpg

pb8rff1pducP3wGwc6T-o.jpg
 
Indonesia wants to have its own IFF system for its IFX. So it is likely to be developed by PT LEN, Indonesia state owned enterprise specialized on electronics.

LenIFF

IDENTIFY FRIEND OR FOE



IFF equipment, used with search radars, permits automatic identification of targets before they are near enough to threaten the security of a friendly craft. In addition to friendly identification, IFF systems also provide other information such as type of craft ,squadron, side number, mission, and aircraft altitude.

Interrogator section. The major units of the interrogator section (except the video decoder group) are usually mounted in a rack located in the radar equipment room. The Interrogator Set, provides rf challenges for the various modes. It also receives transponder replies and processes them into proper video signals for application to the decoders and indicators .The ICC crypto, encodes NSM challenges for transmission by the interrogator. It also decodes the received NSM transponder replies. The code changer key(programmer), inserts the NSM code into the computer.

https://www.len.co.id/leniff/
 
Google Translate (News is in Indonesian)

Kompas.com - 19/10/2018, 13:37 WIB

Indonesia wants to Renegotiate KFX / IFX program

2026227806.jpg


The government submitted a renegotiation regarding the development of the Korean Fighter Xperiment / KF / IFX fighter aircraft with the South Korean Government. The renegotiation was carried out taking into account Indonesia's current economic conditions. "With the national economic conditions, the President decided not to cancel, but renegotiate or renegotiate. How Indonesia's position can be lighter for issues related to financing," said Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Wiranto, after the coordination meeting. in his office in Jakarta, Friday (10/19/2018). Wiranto said the government would form a team to discuss the points for renegotiating the development of the aircraft.

The team will be chaired by Wiranto himself. "Surely this will have an impact on how the previous agreement that we talked about. Today we are close because the President ordered the Police to chair the renegotiation team to the South Korean side," Wiranto said. Some points that will be negotiated are related to financing, production costs, marketing, to technology transfer to intellectual property rights. Wiranto hopes that within a year, this renegotiation discussion can be resolved.

The cooperation in developing fighter aircraft KF-X / IF-X was started by the Government of Indonesia and the Republic of Korea, March 9, 2009. The total project funding until 2026 is planned to be around 8 billion US dollars and divided between South Korea (80 percent) and Indonesia ( 20 percent).

This article has been published on Kompas.com with the title "The Government Negotiates the Development of KFX / IFX Combat Jets with South Korea"
Author: Ihsanuddin
Editor: Sabrina Asril
Author: Ihsanuddin
The good news is that the president decided not to cancel the program, but rather renegotiate the term. AlhamduliLLAH.
 
A bit old news but it is important to bring in this special thread

South Korea signals AESA progression
Jon Grevatt, Bangkok - IHS Jane's Defence Weekly
01 June 2018


p1705269_main.jpg

South Korea is moving to the critical design phase of its programme to develop an AESA radar system for the Korean Fighter Experimental (KFX) aircraft, which is scheduled to be produced from the mid-2020s. Source: Korea Aerospace Industries
South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has signalled progression in its programme to develop an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system in collaboration with local industry.

DAPA said in a statement on 31 May that its radar programme – intended to support the Korean Fighter Experimental (KFX) aircraft – has completed a two-year preliminary design phase and will now move to the critical design stage before a design review in May 2019.

Following the design review, DAPA hopes to produce a pilot prototype in 2020, which will be installed on early prototypes of the KFX from 2022. After several years of trials, DAPA aims to start initial production of both the aircraft and its AESA radar from the mid-2020s.

Under a KRW360 billion (USD334 million) contract awarded in mid-2016, the AESA development programme is led by Hanwha Systems, which is collaborating with the Agency for Defense Development (ADD), a DAPA subsidiary. Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), as lead developer of the KFX, is also involved in the programme.

KAI has previously outlined a target to produce about 250 twin-engine KFX fighter aircraft to replace the Republic of Korea Air Force’s (RoKAF’s) F-4E Phantom and F-5E Tiger II aircraft and, ultimately, its F-16 Fighting Falcon platforms. KAI also expects to export several hundred KFX fighters.

https://www.janes.com/article/80552/south-korea-signals-aesa-progression
 
Congratulation to Indonesia. it will be the first in South East Asia to manufacture fighter jet (in mass scale level), if the project is going to succeed.
 

