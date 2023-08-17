What's new

Key PTI Leader for now, is released

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Apr 22, 2010
Messages
22,301
Reaction score
9
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
vengeance
Screenshot_20230816_210952_Facebook.jpg


Pretty low IQ
He should have learned from other Pti leaders like fawad Chaudhry and Ismail etc and did a press conference earlier

Now I doubt his family would even recognize him. As surely I didn't looks a different person

Not sure how punjab leaders gain weight in prison in comparison to others
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
PTI deserters meet Qureshi in Adiala Jail
2
Replies
27
Views
888
Goritoes
Goritoes
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Qureshi released from prison to ‘minus Imran from PTI’, claims dissident Riaz
Replies
0
Views
75
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
Chaudhry Parvez Elahi joins PTI with 10 former PML-Q MPAs
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
2K
BamsiBey
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
26 former MPAs turn to PML-Q after exit from PTI
Replies
6
Views
292
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Usman Buzdar or Parvez Elahi: Who will be PTI's candidate for Punjab CM?
2
Replies
28
Views
722
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom