Key PTI Leader for now, is released

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2010
- Messages
- 22,301
- Reaction score
- 9
- Country
- Location
vengeance
Pretty low IQ
He should have learned from other Pti leaders like fawad Chaudhry and Ismail etc and did a press conference earlier
Now I doubt his family would even recognize him. As surely I didn't looks a different person
Not sure how punjab leaders gain weight in prison in comparison to others
Pretty low IQ
He should have learned from other Pti leaders like fawad Chaudhry and Ismail etc and did a press conference earlier
Now I doubt his family would even recognize him. As surely I didn't looks a different person
Not sure how punjab leaders gain weight in prison in comparison to others