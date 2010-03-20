What's new

Karakorum - 8 (K-8) | Jet Trainer Aircraft.

abdf019e149eb329fb26a8def22f58f5.jpg


I just love the shape of the plane its just cool design
 
Recently the Venazuelans weaponzied the plane , what weapons can this plane carry did they had a special weapons firing installed for it ?

Becasue we normally don't use it for any military operations

 
Well is it more suitable for ground missions vs rouge elements ?

Can a gun be mounded on this plane ? Machine gun etc or Guided ammunition ?

I noticed egypt have like 200 of these trainers one of the biggest operators of this platform , its used by many country very successful platform

83d7240b08c9e685724104c8ecf311e4.jpg


It would be ideal to use smart bombs on this plane for ground operations if used for mission ?

How did the Venezuelans managed to put missiles on the plane can we put any of our missiles on this craft ?
 
All trainers can carry weapons to a certain extent,they don't have to be modified.
 
Its a good trainer only needs a bit more engine thrust and 30 degree wing sweep to give it a feel of a lead in fighter trainer.
 
not egypt china have 200 of them where as egypt have 120 of them
 
K-8s can carry weapons on its 5 hard points. But those mostly include unguided rockets, unguided bombs, and also pl-5 and pl-7 for air to air role. Here is a link:

Hongdu JL-8 - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
 
why this thread has been started again - one exists already!
 

