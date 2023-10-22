What's new

Karachi Police OFFICIALLY acknowledges Karachi's population to be 30 Million. Should ECP correct its Voter's List in Karachi?

Karachi Police being a part of the government, has acknowledged Karachi's Population to be 30 Million.

Should the SERVANTS OF THE PEOPLE punish Karachi Police to verify true Population numbers in Karachi or should the Election Commission of Pakistan take notice and improve it's voter's list in Karachi?
 

Karachi should be its own province, it for ethic reasons but economic reasons. Similar to the Chinese port cities that became SEZs, the focus needs to be back on good governance and safety to allow investment and a natural recovery for the economy.

Then Karachi can generate the taxes to help pay for its own and national development.

A separate Karachi province will also expose the mismanagement of Sindh’s provincial government.
 

