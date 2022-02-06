Jinnah class guided missile frigate has entered detailed design phase, after completion of conceptual design phase

Tipu7 said: The package you are suggesting is beyond J-class structural potential and PN economic capacity. Click to expand...

Im not sure that is true. The standard Baburs are ~2900t whereas Adas are 2400. That 500t expansion allowed for 16 cell VLS. If the J-class is going to be forming the future backbone of the PN is needs to be substantially bigger, closer to the Tughril class in size. Between 3500 to 4000t. This will likely be a derivation from I-class or B-class frigates which are similar in size except I-class has 16 AShM. At that size (3500-4000t) another 8-16 cells should be doable. The focus should be on getting a 16 cell VLS that will enable quad packing the CAMM-ERs (Sylver A50) which would allow the additional VLS to be GJB 5860-2006 for HQ-9. That would give 8-16 long ranged SAMs (250km) and 64 quad packed medium/long (45-120km) ranged SAMs. The PN likely will not use Atmaca so instead of 16 AShM it will likely field 12 larger Harba or CM-302 missiles. That means it will be an enlarged I-class like Baburs were an enlarged Ada (500-1000t larger). This and the additional cells are the cost additions over the I-class. Is it expensive... Probably. But not as much as any other similarly sized ship except maybe 054A...but it will outgun 054A in every respect.