Jinnah class guided missile frigate has entered detailed design phase, after completion of conceptual design phase

Pakistan's Jinnah-class frigate under ASFAT leadership in detail design​

Ahmet Alemdar
Author: Ahmet Alemdar

06 Feb 2022 09:31

Category: Navy and Naval Systems, News
Pakistan's Jinnah-class frigate under ASFAT leadership in detail design

Jinnah Class Frigate design process has been started to the detail design stage
The Pakistani Navy's design activities for the future frigate class Jinnah are underway. Under the leadership of ASFAT, the main contractor of PN MILGEM, design activities continue in Pakistan. The design activities in question are within the scope of the Offseti of the PN MILGEM project, the statement said. "The Jinnah Class Frigate (JCF) design, the Offset project of the PN MILGEM (Pakistan Milgem) project, continues with the Pakistan Navy Design Office – PDW (Pakistan Design Wing) under the leadership of ASFAT," the statement said. I was told. In addition, it was stated that the detail design process was started, "Offset project; the concept has completed the design phase and the detail is in the design stage." I was told.

Pn MILGEM
PN Babur

PN MILGEM Project:​

The Milgem project, designed and developed with domestic and national facilities for the Turkish navy, paid off and ordered these ships for its own navy in Pakistan. In the Milgems ordered by Pakistan, changes were made to the ship design according to the requirements of the Pakistani navy and the PN Milgem project was created.
PN Milgemler also has 2 6-cell surface-to-air guided shell systems, It was announced that systems such as 2 3-launch guided shell systems, 76 mm Main Battery Gun, Torpedo Launch System, Close Air Defense System, 2 25 mm Remote Controlled Stabilized Gun System (STOP), Carinaya Mounted Sonar, Torpedo Mixing / Deception System (TKAS) will be installed.
Ships to be produced within the scope of PN MILGEM project:
  • PNS Mughal
  • PNS Khaibar
  • PNS Badr
  • PNS Tariq
will.
Relatedly

I doubt they will all be built at the same time

we need to build one let it run for a few years

work out the optimised design and use that in the next iteration

however having Turkey in this programme means all the 15 years of knowledge from the Ada Class will certainly help

Turkey struggled it out and the benefit will be seen in Jinnah Class

this is good news
 
I hope atleast 36 VLS long range Surface to air missile will be housed on the ship with better EWS and self defence of the ship and few laser based air defence systems
 
Depends on the VLS system they are able to acquire, else will see 16 or 24 single SAM / Silo.
 
I do hope they design these with the idea of having a Sylver A50 as the launcher. A jinnah class based on an enlarged I-class frigate would be ideal. While the standard I-class is roughly 3000t and carries a 16 ATMACA AShM and has a 16 cell VLS for Hisar SAMs (probably O - 25kmat this point with plan for U - 70km eventually). I would want a Jinnah to be 3800-4000t (likely will be more modest at 3500t). It should have a minimum of 24 - 32 cell VLS designed for Sylver A50. These would allow for quad packing the CAMM-ER, allowing for 96 - 128 SAMs of medium to long range (CAMM-ER is 45km+, but based on CAMM having been successfully tested out to 60km, i would imagine 85-120km could be expected as CAMM-ER range). Could also use perhaps a mix of systems which allows for 16 A50 cells and 16 cells of a chinese VLS for 16 HQ-9. PN will likely opt to substitute 16 ATMACA with 12 C-302 or Harba (or maybe even 6/6 to allow hypersonic AShM with standoff ranged AShM/LACM). The beauty is that it is however PN wants or can afford.
 
There are unconfirmed rumors that the number of Jinnah class ships might increase to 8 rather than 6, based on the success of Damen OPVs and Milgem corvettes with said packages.

Let's wait and see what happens.
 
SIPER Blok-0 (75km range at 20km altitude) AD systems are planned to be delivered to the Turkish military by Dec, 2022. They're earmarked for anti-air warfare TF-2000 frigates project. So, Jinnah class frigates have an alternative...


military-history.fandom.com

TF2000-class frigate

The TF-2000 class frigate is a projected anti-air warfare frigate currently undergoing development by the Turkish Naval Institute. The class will provide survivability in the presence of aerial threat and also support mission functions such as command control and communication, reconnaissance...
military-history.fandom.com military-history.fandom.com
 
The package you are suggesting is beyond J-class structural potential and PN economic capacity.
 
The J-Class is more of a direct continuation of the B-Class. Though the PN calls the B-Class a "corvette," the actual capabilities of the B-Class and J-Class are quite similar (with the latter being heavier and having a few more VLS cells). Ship classifications aside, I suspect the PN will use the B-Class and J-Class interchangeably.

In a way, the J-Class is the frigate the PN wanted back in the 2000s. Sure, it isn't as big as the FREMM or MEKO, but it ticks all of the boxes in terms of modern capabilities -- AShW, ASW, AAW -- in a 'stealthy' design.

The Damen OPV/OPV-II is the PN's actual corvette-tier ship. The fact that the PN is configuring the OPV-II with a VLS-based air defence capability shows that the ships will do a fair bit more than only sea policing. In wartime, they're going to be valuable assets. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if the PN loads the OPVs up with ASW and MCMV gear (in case of wartime) as well.
 
Im not sure that is true. The standard Baburs are ~2900t whereas Adas are 2400. That 500t expansion allowed for 16 cell VLS. If the J-class is going to be forming the future backbone of the PN is needs to be substantially bigger, closer to the Tughril class in size. Between 3500 to 4000t. This will likely be a derivation from I-class or B-class frigates which are similar in size except I-class has 16 AShM. At that size (3500-4000t) another 8-16 cells should be doable. The focus should be on getting a 16 cell VLS that will enable quad packing the CAMM-ERs (Sylver A50) which would allow the additional VLS to be GJB 5860-2006 for HQ-9. That would give 8-16 long ranged SAMs (250km) and 64 quad packed medium/long (45-120km) ranged SAMs. The PN likely will not use Atmaca so instead of 16 AShM it will likely field 12 larger Harba or CM-302 missiles. That means it will be an enlarged I-class like Baburs were an enlarged Ada (500-1000t larger). This and the additional cells are the cost additions over the I-class. Is it expensive... Probably. But not as much as any other similarly sized ship except maybe 054A...but it will outgun 054A in every respect.
 
PN requirement is of a light frigate/heavy corvette in 3000-3200 tons category. For that, current configuration is ample. J-class and B-class will form the backbone of Navy just like Z-class and T-class have formed from past two decades.
When PN will need heavier ships, it will opt for either Type-54B or Type 52DL directly from China or will consider a derivative of TF2K from Turkey. This will overcome all the deficiencies related to saturated firepower and area defense system.
 
I will be shocked if PN goes for Atmaca, Harbah in its current form is a missile that is infinitely more capable
 

