J-XY - maybe J-35 - next generation carrier-borne fighter

Since in recent days the rumours are again getting more and more intense, some even speaking of a F-20-variant having already won, while others still take the decision not made yet, I anyway start a new thread.
If not a fake again it looks as if the carrier-mock-up & teststand at Dalian has a fighter mock-up added.
If not a fake again it looks as if the carrier-mock-up & teststand at Dalian has a fighter mock-up added.