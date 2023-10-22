What's new

Israel Attacks the USS Liberty, 1967 - Animated

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 17, 2009
Messages
6,089
Reaction score
25
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

As Israel launches what would become known as the Six-Day War, the USS Liberty, a US Navy intelligence vessel, sails into the Eastern Mediterranean near the coast of the Sinai Peninsular. Israeli aircraft and torpedo boats proceeded to attack the vessel. Much controversy continues to surround the event.

The surviving ship crew said they were deploying lifeboats in preparation to abandon ship and the Israelis targeted them, sinking them so that if the ship sank there would be no survivors. Deliberately attacking lifeboats is a war crime.

Truly one of the "our greatest ally in the Middle East" moments of all time.
 

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
USS Gerald R. Ford leads strike group of F-35 stealth fighter jets and fleet of warships deployed in response to Israel attacks
2 3
Replies
40
Views
857
nahtanbob
N
D
Israel War: 6 Chinese Navy Warships Stationed In The Middle East Amid US Navy’s Heavy Presence In The Region
Replies
2
Views
91
SBD-3
SBD-3
beijingwalker
US to hike military aid, send military ships and aircraft closer to Israel
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
gambit
gambit
beijingwalker
The US will likely 'go to war' in Israel with air and naval power if Syria or Iran become actively involved, retired 4-star general says
Replies
0
Views
241
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Viet
Why Menachem Begin was the first World Leader to accept Vietnamese refugees
Replies
0
Views
115
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom