Is SUPARCO REALLY a failure?

Thəorətic Muslim

Thəorətic Muslim

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Feb 5, 2012
Messages
4,980
Reaction score
17
Country
United States
Location
United States
Over the past day I've notice so many Pakistani's feeling down, whether on facebook, instagram, twitter X, reddit, whatsapp, even Google! Demanding it be shutdown or run by civilians...

We really need to set the record straight here. I mean come on, look at all these successful launches! I think I counted 32 from 1989.

Not only that but the phenomenal folks are going a Lunar prediction program where the different phases of the moon are predicted. A quick google search shows there's no other space agency doing this.

1692906461962.png


Chronology of Pakistan's rocket tests - Wikipedia

Just look at the page you linked, and look at the dates of the launches.

All launches in this millenium are of SPD/KRL/NESCOM/PMO.
 
Yes, it's a failure. (All those launches seem to be based on foreign designed rockets too)

But the question is, were/are funds being directed to any kind of project or was it just sitting idle?

If funds were being directed, where did they go, towards what project? 🤔 (corruption?)
 
Last edited:
from a good Space Agency, like many other civilian institutions, it became a ground for unemployed, serving and retired faujis, to go a leech the life out of it.
 
Its only a failure if you give up. No reason it cant be a success. Many brilliant pakistanis.

Institutions/government must create an environment for it to flourish. Once the ball is rolling, Success breeds success.
 
Yes it is a failure
 
Probably a relative success of the past. Presently a disappointment.
 
Skull and Bones said:
Wow, no other space agency is doing lunar prediction programs. :lol:
Click to expand...
If this is humor, it is subtle and enjoyable. But it may be real too as there is always a big debate about moon rise time in Muslim countries.

Anyway, JPL has been publishing ephemeris for over 70 years. And they are very accurate since they are used by JPL and NASA for planetary research and exploration.
 
SUPARCO is a valuable organization. It is training people for how to use satellite systems for scientific applications and research.
 

