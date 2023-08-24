Is SUPARCO REALLY a failure?

Thəorətic Muslim
Over the past day I've notice so many Pakistani's feeling down, whether on facebook, instagram,
twitter X, reddit, whatsapp, even Google! Demanding it be shutdown or run by civilians...
We really need to set the record straight here. I mean come on, look at all these successful launches! I think I counted 32 from 1989.
Not only that but the phenomenal folks are going a Lunar prediction program where the different phases of the moon are predicted. A quick google search shows there's no other space agency doing this.
