Iran's historical sites and architecture..

Many of Iran's Islamic and pre-islamic historical sites are not known to the public..I open this thread to collect the information about some of these sites..My thanks to our friend @_Nabil_ for his suggestion about the need for this thread. I will transfer some of the sites already in other threads to this thread..

Fuman fortress:

Also known as "one thousand steps fortress" and built during Sassanid dynasty in the city of Fuman Northern Iran is considered the highest elevation structure in ancient Iran .

3465398.jpg
3465399.jpg
3465400.jpg
3465401.jpg
3465402.jpg
3465403.jpg
3465404.jpg
3465405.jpg
3465407.jpg
3465406.jpg
 
Archaeological site near Takab Also known as: Takht-e Soleyman, Azar Goshnasp Fire Temple, Prison of Solomon, Takhti Soleyman, the Throne of Solomon

The aggregate of the Takht-e-Soleiman monument (Takht-e-Soleyman or Azar Goshnasp Fire Temple) is placed on a natural high land, about 20 m. above the surrounding plain. Takht'e Soleyman means "the Throne of Solomon" in Persian.

The fortified site, which is located on a hill created by the outflow of a calcium-rich spring pond, was recognized as a World Heritage Site in July 2003.
The citadel includes the remains of a Zoroastrian fire temple built during the Sassanid period and partially rebuilt (as a mosque) during the Ilkhanid.

The site includes the principal Zoroastrian sanctuary partly rebuilt in the Ilkhanid (Mongol) period (13th century) as well as a temple of the Sasanian period (6th and 7th centuries) dedicated to Anahita.

This temple housed one of the three "Great Fires" or "Royal Fires" that Sassanid rulers humbled themselves before in order to ascend the throne.
The fire at Takht-i Soleiman was called ādur Wishnāsp and was dedicated to the arteshtar or warrior class of the Sasanid.

All the structural relics have been constructed within an oval shaped rampart. undefined The exterior rampart with 5 m. thickness, 14 m. height and outer circumference of 1,200 m. has 38 conical defense towers. The outer wall is a remnant from the Sassanian period. During the Ilkhanan reign, a new gateway had been constructed adjoined with the former southern gateway. Within the oval rampart there are two square plots, with uniaxis and different centers.

In the centers of the southern square there is a lake and the northern square an ancient fire-temple respectively. Eivan-e-Khosrow is placed to the north western direction of the lake and to its southern side is Eivan-e-Garabaq-e-Khosrow.

Takht-e Soleyman “The Throne of Solomon” is the holiest shrine of Zoroastrianism and the former Sassanid Empire. undefined Takht-e-Soleiman was destroyed during the Roman conquest in 624 AD.
In archeological surveys around the area of the fire-temple a variety of coins, tiles and a huge copper cooking vessel (a remnant of the Islamic period), have been discovered.

This site got its biblical name after the Arab conquest. Folk legend relates that King Solomon used to imprison monsters inside a nearby 100 m deep crater which is called Zendan-e Soleyman "Prison of Solomon". Solomon is also said to have created the flowing pond in the fortress. read more on itto.org The Soleiman prison which consists of the remnants of a pre-historic and the Medes temple is included in this aggregate. Sites such as dormant volcanoes, thermal springs and streams around Takht-e-Soleiman are worth surveying.


تخت-سلیمان3.jpeg
تخت-سلیمان-1-900x675.jpeg
takht-e-soleiman.jpg
takhte-soleiman-winter.jpg
takab-azar-goshnasp-fire-temple.jpg
Takht-e-Soleyman-Lake-by-AlGraChe-4.jpg
site_1077_0003-750-750-20100806164450.jpg
site_1077_0004-1000-750-20120828154408.jpg
rgrf.jpg
 

world's second longest defensive wall

Great wall of "Gorgan"
The wall is believed to have protected the Sassanian Empire to the south from the peoples to the north.It is located at a geographic narrowing between the Caspian Sea and the mountains of northeastern Iran.
  • Discovered (surveyed) in 1999 during construction of Golestan dam.
  • At 195 km is longer than Roman's "Hadrian's wall" and "Antonine Wall" combined
  • Second only to China's Great wall
  • 6 to 10 meters wide
  • 38 fortresses
  • made of Red bricks
  • The total garrison for the wall numbering between 15,000 to 36,000 soldiers
At the time the wall construction was the largest project in the world..abandoned never to be used again after 200 years.
1651194897153.png

1651196660140.png

1651196879855.png

1651197081585.png

1651197383669.png

1651197177543.png


Watch the video ...it is live animation of how the wall looked like when constructed.

1651195789616.png

1651195733315.png

1651197428711.png

1651195849467.png

1651196162758.png

1651194929640.png

1651194964640.png

1651196999026.png

1651197023662.png

1651196360858.png

Powerful as it was, the Sassanian Empire also had formidable enemies. Chief among these were the vast horse-borne armies of the Huns, who regularly menaced their northern borders. And the most dangerous were the Hephthalites, the so-called “White Huns” and later against the Turks.
 
one thing of interest about the compound is the lake at the middle , it have fixed temperature in all seasons also you my not believe it but there is no consensus on the exact depth of the lake
 
Is it not at the bottom of the Takhte Soleiman lake that according to legends, lost Zoroastrian religious texts (parts of the Avesta itself if I'm not mistaken) are said to have been hidden?

But my question is simple, what's so hard about finding out these things (including the depth of the lake)?
 
As I saw your question, I quickly did a google search and found this from britanica:

"The ruins at Takht-e Soleymān were established in a geologically anomalous location. The base of the temple complex sits on an oval mound roughly 1,150 by 1,800 feet (350 by 550 metres) that was formed by the outflow of a deep artesian spring, the waters of which collect in a large lake at the southern half of the hill and have heavy concentrations of dissolved calcium. The resultant limestone formation, created by the residue of the periodic inundation of the spring, rises to about 200 feet (60 metres) above the surrounding countryside. Since early times, residents of the area have created canals to channel the overflow as well as provide irrigation for surrounding fields, which, as a result, are especially fertile. The lake itself is roughly 260 by 400 feet (80 by 120 metres), and its overall depth averages about 230 feet (70 metres) but drops to about 400 feet (120 metres) at its deepest."

I don't know why the lake depth is being treated so mysteriously in this thread like it was dark matter or quantum things...
 
Very simple because the inflow of water unlike other lakes are from the bitten as a result that's why there is disagreement on it's depth.
 
Gardens of Yazd
masterpieces of Iranian architecture in the heart of the desert


City of Yazd is an ancient city in the middle of Iranian desert. Iranian architecture turned the desert into a magnificent paradise called "Gardens of Yazd" .

These large and forest-like gardens were mostly used in periods such as the Medes, Achaemenids, Sassanids, and Parthians.

Note: the word "Paradise" is a Farsi name taken from Persian "Pardis" meaning "garden"
1651668977328.png

1651669029489.png

1651669316958.png

1651669056293.png

1651669277351.png

1651669082351.png

1651669466001.png

1651669407703.png

1651669504216.png

1651669380621.png

1651669535172.png

1651669434719.png

1651669246921.png

1651669357691.png

1651669580298.png
 
Babak Fort
known also as the Immortal Castle is a national Symbol of Iranian resistance . Babak citadel is perched on top of a mountain in Arasbaran forests in northwestern Iran. It is believed to have been a stronghold of Babak Khorramdin, the leader of the Khurramites in Azerbaijan who fought Arabs.

The castle is one of the greatest examples of Iranian architecture. The fort built during the Sassanid dynasty is 2,300-2,700 m. above sea level.

1651923008003.png

1651923056908.png

1651923080060.png

1651922647977.png

1651922898140.png

1651922677552.png

1651922701793.png

1651922740612.png

1651922767106.png

1651922800006.png

1651923153343.png

1651923281720.png

1651923347355.png

1651923432317.png
 
Golestan Palace...

The building is 440 years old and was the palace for Qajar kings of Iran..it is a museum these days...Architecture is unique to the Qajar Era.

View attachment 846096
View attachment 846097
View attachment 846101
View attachment 846098
View attachment 846099
View attachment 846100
View attachment 846102
View attachment 846103
View attachment 846104
View attachment 846105
View attachment 846106
View attachment 846107
the original building was built around 1560 but later it was rebuilt in its current form in 1865
 
Update Photos of restoration work..the site is no longer in the endangered list.

BAM citadel
World's Largest Adobe structure..
1657540850010.png
Built by Sasanian Kings

BAM Citadel (a Unesco world heritage site)
90% destroyed in 2003 earthquake..coming back to life with a meticulous restoration work...well done so far
1648815733644.png

19 years later the site looks so different (many more years of work left to do)
1648816151993.png


1648816280359.png


1648816216521.png


1648816253924.png


1648816334320.png


1648816363863.png


1648816393451.png


1648816416221.png


1648816635657.png



New update photos:
1657541041735.png

1657541084421.png

1657541112249.png

1657541131006.png

1657541154976.png

1657541172195.png

1657541220004.png

1657541247925.png

1657541278069.png
 
What an amazing place,
and truly the birthplace of human civilization as we know it.

lets go further back in history,

I am awaiting to see the very old Parsi temples from inside and the rituals.
One day I will visit Suza InshAllah.
 

