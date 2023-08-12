What's new

Iranian tiles

I have used different tiles in my home. My observations are following:

1. Iranian tiles are thick, beautiful, and affordable. But stocks are found to be limited.

2. Chinese tiles are thick, beautiful, but expensive.

3. Pakistani tiles are slim and disappointing. Master brand is good at looting.

China also create slim tiles but I have not used these.
 

