Iranian Special Forces|Artesh,IRGC,NOPO,Basij | News and Multimedia

Dedicated to IRGC Saberin Special Forces who were martyred fighting against PJAK terrorists in 2011.
Also dedicated to army special forces (Takavars) who were martyred in various heroic battles in Iran-Iraq war.

Video by @Gold Eagle

500x493_1425064507617164.png

3ju1_1379215184472482_orig.jpg


1364.jpg


NOHED.svg.png

farhangnews_118763-333629-1426493735.jpg


iran_nopo.jpg

90850612204235110415.jpg

139303101520033012876544.jpg

To all Iranian members, please update this thread whenever you can.

@haman10 @rahi2357 @raptor22 @kollang @Daneshmand @2800 @JEskandari @Gold Eagle @yavar @SOHEIL @scythian500 and others.
 

Combat-Master said:
So they ceased to exist in Iran when 185 were neutralised ? Sounds fishy to me..
Read the article before asking. They didn't vanish, they agreed to retreat to Iraq and stop all operations against Iran. :)

On September 29, 2011, Iranian sources reported that PJAK officially surrendered with 180 deaths and 300 injured, accepting Iranian demands of retreating one mile from the Iranian border and ceasing armed operations
 
200px-IRGC.Special_Forces.svg.png

Saberin

Motto : "If there are 20 Saberin amongst you, they will overcome 200, and if there be a 100 Saberin they will overcome a 1000 of those who disbelieve." ( Quran , AYAT AL ANFAL 8:65 )

Engagements : PJAK ( Iranian version of PKK )
ISIS of Iraq
 

