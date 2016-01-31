Iranian Special Forces|Artesh,IRGC,NOPO,Basij | News and Multimedia

Serpentine
INT'L MOD
- Joined
- Dec 30, 2011
- Messages
- 12,131
- Reaction score
- 30
- Country
- Location
Dedicated to IRGC Saberin Special Forces who were martyred fighting against PJAK terrorists in 2011.
Also dedicated to army special forces (Takavars) who were martyred in various heroic battles in Iran-Iraq war.
Video by @Gold Eagle
To all Iranian members, please update this thread whenever you can.
@haman10 @rahi2357 @raptor22 @kollang @Daneshmand @2800 @JEskandari @Gold Eagle @yavar @SOHEIL @scythian500 and others.
Also dedicated to army special forces (Takavars) who were martyred in various heroic battles in Iran-Iraq war.
Video by @Gold Eagle
To all Iranian members, please update this thread whenever you can.
@haman10 @rahi2357 @raptor22 @kollang @Daneshmand @2800 @JEskandari @Gold Eagle @yavar @SOHEIL @scythian500 and others.
Attachments
Last edited: