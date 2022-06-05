What's new

Iranian Nuclear Doctrine

It’ll be great as the first post someone can attach Seyed Ali’s original fatva against nuclear weapons.

It’ll also be good to propose rules of posting. This subject can become too wide and fraught with useless arguments.

Can mods please make this thread sticky?
Can we remove the Shahed-129 pinned thread ? thats like old news, we have 5 larger and better drones than Shahed-129 from 10 years ago now.
 
As a temporary measure.. till the mod/s beckon to your call..

s-l500.jpg
 
apnews.com

Iran says 2 UN watchdog devices at nuclear site turned off

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran turned off two surveillance devices Wednesday used by U,N, inspectors to monitor the Islamic Republic's uranium enrichment, further escalating the crisis over its atomic program as Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters.
apnews.com apnews.com
 
Iranian nuclear doctrine:

Have a civilian nuclear program which acts as a "diversion" and "proving grounds" for a military nuclear program...

Any thing less than that would mean Iranians have spent lots of $$$ and incured lots of suffering for nothing...My personal view of course!!
 
I believe by all indications Iran is far beyond that.
 
Iran full attack mode:

Parl. to review Iran’s NPT membership suspension

Parl. to review Iran’s NPT membership suspension

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – The spokesman for Iran Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that lawmakers at Parliament will review suspension of membership in the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in the shortest time possible.
Abbaszadeh Meshkini made the remarks on Sunday and said that Iran will continue the negotiation process until achieving positive results and securing the national interests of the country.
If the negotiation does not produce positive results, “we will not insist on continuing the negotiations.”
Turning to Iran’s membership in NPT, the lawmaker said that Iran’s membership suspension in the Non-Proliferation Treaty must be reviewed meticulously as soon as possible in order to properly adopt a decision in this respect.
Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the visit of the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to Iran and stated that restrictions should be created for such visits since his visit to Iran has not produced any positive results.

en.mehrnews.com

Parl. to review Iran’s NPT membership suspension

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – The spokesman for Iran Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that lawmakers at Parliament will review suspension of membership in the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in the shortest time possible.
en.mehrnews.com en.mehrnews.com

Crusaders only understand one language

I hope good news come out in near future

 
Using nukes for mass murdering civilians is not allowed in Islam but having any kind of weapons against kuffar especially occupiers of Islamic lands/jews are allowed

Iran enrich uranium to 60% (90% manybe in near future) and has endless missiles

Iran's nuclear and missile techs are two deterrence, otherwise Iran had turned to Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen etc. long ago
 
Last edited:
Given these treaties are garbage, I see no reason for some ‘big swing’ exit of the NPT. Best is to decrease commitments to the point of making it moot. This also makes a mockery of the NPT. It’s the Iranian way. It’s the best and sweetest way. And I believe that’s what Iran is doing.

It would be helpful to have an exact copy posted here immediately. Can’t talk about it much until we see it.
 
This Rajoo came to shit in open in our section before, was trolled back so he is sore towards Iran from then on.

We have zero issues with good indians here who contribute to our threads.
 

