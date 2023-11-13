Iran: Questions by foreigners
Thread for foreigners to ask questions directly to Iranians because internet doesn't give authentic information.
First question:
Iran has very high standards of education. Why then do some of them study in Indian universities? It is like Western students pursuing higher education in India. Why do Iranians do this?
Clarification: Studying in some Western country like USA or European country is understandable but why do some Iranians study in a third-world country like India?
