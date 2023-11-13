What's new

Iran: Questions by foreigners

Iran: Questions by foreigners

Thread for foreigners to ask questions directly to Iranians because internet doesn't give authentic information.

First question:

Iran has very high standards of education. Why then do some of them study in Indian universities? It is like Western students pursuing higher education in India. Why do Iranians do this?

Clarification: Studying in some Western country like USA or European country is understandable but why do some Iranians study in a third-world country like India?
 
Most Iranian students study in Iranian universities, only some go abroad.

There may be different reasons. For example, it is a top foreign university or someone wants to immigrate
 
From which region of Iran comes the best zafran?
Khorasan province
IranKhorasan-SVG.svg.png


I have never heard of anyone going to India. I don't know why some people go to India.
 
rich people who want a degree but can't pass iran university entrance exam go to Asian or countries like Ukraine to get that degree.

they go to India some time ago they even lobbied one Friday prayer imam to pressure science ministry the ones who were thrown out of Indian university because of trump sanction to be admitted in Tehran university :what: of all the universities in Iran , thank god science ministry didn't budge under the pressure
 

