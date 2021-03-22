What's new

Interesting Facts (many you didn’t know) - Pakistan

32 Interesting Facts about Pakistan (Out of 195 countries)


1. Pakistan ranked 4th after the US, UK, and Brazil in Freelancing Market in the World (2020).
2. Pakistan has the world’s 7th largest collection of scientists and engineers (2019).
3. World’s first virus was developed by Pakistanis.
4. World’s first brain connecting chip (neurochip) was developed by Pakistani scientist.
5. Human Developed Index (HDI) was developed by Pakistani.
6. ATM at the world's highest elevation belongs to the National Bank of Pakistan and sits in the Khunjerab Pass, GB (2020).
7. Most Interesting, In 2015, Pakistan was 4th largest source of remittance to India according to WorldBank LOL.
8. Pakistan is the 4th largest Milk producing country in the World (2020).
9. Pakistan is the 5th largest producer of Sugarcane in the world (2019).
10. World’s top and largest producer of Football is Pakistan (2020).
11. Pakistan has the 4th largest livestock in the World (2021).
12. Pakistan is at 5th in Cotton production in the world (2019).
13. Pakistan is at 7th in wheat production in the world (2019).
14. Pakistan is the 5th largest producer of Dates in the world (2020).
15. Pakistan is the 4th largest producer of Chillis (2020).
16. Pakistan is the 5th largest producer of Rice in the world (2019).
17. Pakistan is the 4th largest producer of Chickpeas (2018).
18. Pakistan is the 12th largest producer of Kinnows in the world (2019).
19. Pakistan has the world’s largest Ambulance Service in the world (2020).
20. First Country in the Islamic world elected Female as a Prime Minister of the Country.
21. Pakistan is the multi-party democracy with more than 340 registered political parties.
22. World’s largest Fill-Type dam “Tarbela” is in Pakistan.
23. World’s largest Fort “Ranikot” is in Pakistan.
24. World’s 2nd largest Salt mine “Khewra” is in Pakistan.
25. World’s 2nd highest Mountain “K2” is in Pakistan.
26. World’s 2nd largest Mosque is in Pakistan.
27. Pakistan has the 6th largest stockpiles of Nuclear Weapons (2021).
28. Pakistan's military is at 10th on Global Fire Power Index (2020).
29. Pakistan Airforce is at 7th (strength) in the world (2020).
30. World’s 7th Nuclear Power country is Pakistan.
31. Pakistan is the only Islamic country that has WMDs in service.
32. The highest international paved Road in the World “The Karakoram Highway” (KKH) is in Pakistan (2020).


Despite all the financial and economic difficulties, political instabilities, neighboring countries' proxies (terrorism) inside Pakistan, foreign interference in internal matters, lowest Army, Airforce, Navy, and Intelligence budget as compared to all top 20 countries, Pakistan still growing fast. No country has faced or survives if it is going through such amount of difficulties with massive financial constraints and terrorism.

PS: Pakistan is on the top "Happiest people" in the region and at 66th in the world (according to Forbes 2020) beats Bangladesh, India, and many other countries.

Pakistan isn't what you think.... we are the power, deliberately (by design) underestimated by the western media (through paid propaganda). Not only this but for many obvious reasons "Only Islamic Nuclear Power". Every single Islamic country that tried to acquire nuclear weapons was destabilized and attacked from Iraq to Libya. That wasn't an easy journey. Pakistan literally outclassed western Intelligence while developing WMDs force. Out of many, there is another reason why western media by policy maligning Pakistan. Western establishment need someone from whom they blame for their failures and so on....

We shall rise!



You forgot to add :

Pakistan has the world record holder for the highest number of GCSEs and highest number of A*
Pakistan has the world record holder for the highest number of A'levels and highest number of A*

Pakistan has the world record holder for the highest marks in the ACCA exam.

An 11-year-old Pakistani boy has set a new Guinness World record by identifying the most number of countries in one minute. Karachi's Aima'az Ali Abro set the record last month by identifying most countries from their outline in one minute.Nov 5, 2019

The martial arts expert from Karachi, Pakistan, holds over 30 records, almost a third of the way towards his goal. Most of his records are smashing – quite literally.

They include:

  • most walnuts crushed by the hand in one minute (284)
  • most watermelons crushed with the head in 30 seconds (49)
  • most drinks cans crushed with the elbow in one minute (77)
  • most spins of a fire staff in one minute (188) – yes, he can spin as well as smash!
etc
www.parhlo.com

28 Unbreakable Pakistani World Records That Make Us Proud

These guinness world records showcase pakistanis have immense capabilities and it will make every Pakistani proud of their country;
www.parhlo.com www.parhlo.com
 
That is a very small list I'm afraid and not all that meaningful sadly
 
As oppose to the meaningful wars of the West? Or as meaningful as the plunder of the West in Africa and Latin America?

The list represents the true grit of a Pakistani nation which has endured decades of War on (american manufactured) Terror, Western Economic Sanctions induced poverty and wars with a neighbor heavily propped up by the West.

So you can go $hit yourself in hollywood fantasy, while the rest of us bask in the reality that we exist, will co-exist and shall overcome all odds.
 
First off all, Sir G thanks for mentioning.
In point/bullet #3; IMO it was computer virus and not any other virus?
 
As oppose to the meaningful wars of the West? Or as meaningful as the plunder of the West in Africa and Latin America?

The list represents the true grit of a Pakistani nation which has endured decades of War on (american manufactured) Terror, Western Economic Sanctions induced poverty and wars with a neighbor heavily propped up by the West.

So you can go $hit yourself in hollywood fantasy, while the rest of us bask in the reality that we exist, will co-exist and shall overcome all odds.
List includes geographical features or buildings as if that is really not something to boast about. The mega construction projects from a bygone era too. And producing agri good? Yes lets pat ourselves on the back for that.
List is meaningless and superficial and just a feel good exercise for teenagers.
 
Pakistan did not develop the first "computer" virus. The first computer virus was "Creeper" developed in 1971. Alvi brothers from Pakistan developed the "Brain Virus" in 1986, which was the first-ever virus to infect IBM PCs.

Pakistan also does not have the 2nd largest Masjid. If I am correct, no Muslim country builds masjids larger than the two Harmain Sharifain. Pakistan did have the third largest but it has since been taken over. Although, the masjid being built in Bahria Town Karachi is said to retake the distinction.

Being the 5th largest cotton producer is meaningless as Pakistan's production has been taking a steep dip. This year it went down by 34%.
 
Pakistan is Only Country in outside western hemisphere to utilise Stand off weapon not Built by western countries in actual combat with exteremly good results.

Pakistan is only country operating F-16s that shot down a Su-30MKI in actual combat.

Pakistan is only Country whose founding legislation included not to recognize the Bastarrd State of Israel. Only country in the world

Feel proud Pakistanis!!
 
Global firepower index 2021, we have the 9th most powerful military now.

And 5th on number of nuclear warheads. If im not forgetting something then its:

Russia, United states, France, China, Pakistan then India and Uk.
 
We produce the brightest minds in the world:-

www.mirror.co.uk

UK's brainiest teen with IQ higher than Einstein has taken 28 A levels

The Mensa member has an IQ of 161 - higher than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking’s 160 - and has done four A levels since September. She now aims to pass another 24
www.mirror.co.uk www.mirror.co.uk

Super-brainy Mahnoor Cheema is aiming to set a record by passing at least 28 A levels after getting 34 A* GCSEs this summer.
Mensa member Mahnoor, 16, has an IQ of 161 - higher than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking’s 160 - and has done four A levels since September. She studied for 24 GCSEs in her own time alongside the 10 she did at school and scored 33 nines and one eight, the equivalent of 33 A*s and one A/A*.

Mahnoor squeezes her studying in using an unconventional sleep routine. She said: “After school, I sleep for three hours as I’m so tired, I wouldn’t be as productive. Then I wake up at 7pm and go to bed again at 2am. The last hour of my day is spent doing piano.” Mahnoor, from Slough, Berks, was born in Britain but she and her family moved to Pakistan in 2010, before moving back to the UK in 2016.

Brutal A-level question that stumps adults as exam system set to be scrapped


Mahnoor with parents Tayyaba and Usman
Mahnoor with parents Tayyaba and Usman (
Image:
SWNS)
Mum Tayyaba Cheema, 42, said she realised her daughter was “different” when she was jut a year old. Tayyaba said: “I got news from Pakistan that my father had just passed away. Mahnoor asked why I was crying, and I explained. She told me, ‘I’m here for you’. It showed how sensitive and intelligent she was, even at that age.”

Tayyaba and husband Usman, 46, a barrister, then saw Mahnoor grow to read all seven Harry Potter books by the age of six, and, by 11, she had learned the entire Oxford English Dictionary “by heart”. Mahnoor started her A levels in September and has completed four, in English language, marine science, environmental management, and thinking skills. She will get the results in February. She plans to study medicine at Oxford University.
She said: “I guess I do find school easier than most people, I just want to explore my full capability. Plus I am genuinely interested in all of my subjects. I’ve always loved to challenge myself.” Mahnoor has two siblings, Laila, 14, who has won national maths competitions and also has an IQ of 161, and Jibran, nine, a grade four piano player.

Their proud mum Tayyaba credits “genetics, hard work, and consistency” for her children’s success. In 2009, Ali Moeen Nawazish, from Pakistan, did 23 A levels in one year.
 

