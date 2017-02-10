What's new

Intercity Bus Terminals

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
101,266
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
tOf6Oy0.jpg




The cost of project is 10 billions and three Terminals will construct Maintenance and operation with modern facilities.

Locations.........

1)Shadara
2)Thokar Naiz Baig
3)Feroz pur Road.
 
Pakistan’s largest transport company, Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service Limited, wishes to inform its valued passengers and customers that it will be relocating its main terminal in Lahore from Kalima Chowk, Ferozepur Road to Thokar Niaz Beg, Multan Road with effect from Friday,31st March 2017. There shall be no bus arrivals or departures from Kalima Chowk terminal after 31st March 2017. The Kalima Chowk terminal will become a “Pick & Drop Point” with the facility of shuttle bus/van service for our valuable passengers. In addition, Daewoo Cargo and Daewoo Cab will continue to serve our much valued customers from Kalima Chowk.



16487626_760675244081880_2140139333746481042_o.jpg



To provide internet on the go to all of you valued “Daewoo Passengers”, we have partnered with Zong to give 4G internet connectivity in Daewoo Inter-city Buses & Daewoo Cabs.
With this partnership, passengers of Daewoo Pakistan will now be able to enjoy the fastest 4G internet speeds with Zong 4G internet on over 35 routes across Pakistan moving across M1, M2, M3 and M4 and all connecting roads as well.
In an agreement signed at Zong HQ Islamabad, Mr. Faisal Siddiqui President Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service & Mr. Liu Dianfeng, Chairman & CEO Zong, formalized the partnership.
 
Faisal movers bh120f's

15941445_1541733795854733_9088763769693850730_n.jpg


15977012_1541691142525665_2087440397539405348_n.jpg

_

Al Shahbaz Travels New Fleet BH120F


16265846_630568250474593_4608354613851786621_n.jpg


15541634_974827522622434_6122403323127834278_n.jpg


Bilal Travels ...

1677231d1460633932-luxury-bus-services-pakistan-routes-timings-fares-1978765_620318794751710_3971350135077486109_n.jpg





1677232d1460633939-luxury-bus-services-pakistan-routes-timings-fares-10259390_890535534396700_1916322710674448721_n.jpg



Volvo luxury bus liner that's serving lahore to Islamabad, its only a 21 seater with all recliner seats, dish tv movie bank, music bank, Laptop charger, toilet on board, stove away kitchen on board, Very polite and courteous staff.

Their terminal in Lahore is located at Fortress stadium and in Islamabad at the junction of public pindi and Kashmir highway...

Route: Islamabad-lahore-Islamabad


d058f5d9803745db497601106a99137bbfa2c721.jpg
 
Aliexpress/Rehbar travel Higer buses

17190947_1379323215462124_7863311724019124502_n.jpg




17103784_1379323322128780_7936952415609692317_n.jpg




17203020_1379323362128776_2793262367380936704_n.jpg



It appears both operators got merged that's why there is dual branding on buses


Kallar Kahar Service Station South - M2


17126403_224898787914924_7833191414920904704_n.jpg


Rawalpindi


10632364_1658787404363703_1855318726_n.jpg



Faisal Movers is coming up with Premium Executive Class for Lahore - Islamabad Route.




17342617_1615070891854356_3906821966451406493_n.jpg

_

Daewoo BH120F


17308806_1387607401300372_3739055070399296254_n.jpg





17352502_1387600807967698_223108261803551393_n.jpg


SadaBahar Terminal Quetta
17424730_1387604644633981_3082746108386891915_n.jpg

_
 
New hino kazay driving out of hinopak assembly line for tahir express

18058168_1427981777262934_1431150736867493568_n.jpg





18034092_1427981810596264_156875094443002763_n.jpg


It's nice to see small operators adding new branded buses to their fleets instead of local buses.
 
12027773_1494289947532537_2396476961650346247_n.jpg




Intercity buses are assembled by
Hinopak
Yutong by master motors
Daewoo by afzal motors

Intracity buses/small coaches etc
Hinopak
Master
Gandhara Isuzu
Daewoo by afzal motors
Jac small buses by afzal motors
Gandhara nissan

Local bodymakers
There are a lot of them but none(other than one or two) is actually registered and we can't count as professional manufacturing. Sher brothers bus body maker is registered as a manufacturer and they once partnered with neoplan(idk if they still have partnership). I've confirmed that those above relaxer buses are also made by them on Daewoo chassis.

Defunct

Volvo used to assemble buses in Multan till 90's
 
Have to admit some nice quality Buses , just humble request for folks to not post graffity and stickers on buses looks horrible keep the bus professional
 
So daewoo built pakistans M2 motorway and is since operating the buses on it ?
Also the turks are handling the metro bus service in lahore.
Isnt it time pakistan learnt how to build roads and operate a bus service ?
I am not even talking about building buses which are being assembled from imported kits by pakistan.
 
peacefulguy said:
So daewoo built pakistans M2 motorway and is since operating the buses on it ?
Also the turks are handling the metro bus service in lahore.
Isnt it time pakistan learnt how to build roads and operate a bus service ?
I am not even talking about building buses which are being assembled from imported kits by pakistan.
Click to expand...

Is this a fking joke or are you living in a hole or something? M2 was built by Daewoo but is operated and maintained by National Highway Authority Pakistan and it is not the only motorway in Pakistan just like Daewoo is not the only intercity bus service. Similarly the metro bus service is under Punjab Metrobus Authority and is not being run by Turks. Geez! what does Indian media tell you people about Pakistan??
 
Anybody with little understanding of human psychology and behavior will tell you that such comment by Indians usually indicates surprise, envy and a inherent inferiority complex. They grow up with this false view of Pakistan but when they see realty they cannot accept it and try to put down every thing Pakistani. Indians have told me these things themselves.
 

Similar threads

B
Korea keen to invest in Uttara bus terminal, Kallyanpur hydro eco-park
Replies
0
Views
277
Black_cats
B
B
Delays set to make WB loan for Ctg Bay Terminal inaccessible for another year
Replies
0
Views
226
Black_cats
B
B
Saudi firm submits financial, technical proposals to operate Patenga container terminal
Replies
2
Views
166
saif
S
Bilal9
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Replies
5
Views
662
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Bangladesh will be international aviation hub: PM Hasina
Replies
0
Views
234
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom