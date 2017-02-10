Intercity Bus Terminals

Pakistan’s largest transport company, Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service Limited, wishes to inform its valued passengers and customers that it will be relocating its main terminal in Lahore from Kalima Chowk, Ferozepur Road to Thokar Niaz Beg, Multan Road with effect from Friday,31st March 2017. There shall be no bus arrivals or departures from Kalima Chowk terminal after 31st March 2017. The Kalima Chowk terminal will become a “Pick & Drop Point” with the facility of shuttle bus/van service for our valuable passengers. In addition, Daewoo Cargo and Daewoo Cab will continue to serve our much valued customers from Kalima Chowk.
To provide internet on the go to all of you valued “Daewoo Passengers”, we have partnered with Zong to give 4G internet connectivity in Daewoo Inter-city Buses & Daewoo Cabs.
With this partnership, passengers of Daewoo Pakistan will now be able to enjoy the fastest 4G internet speeds with Zong 4G internet on over 35 routes across Pakistan moving across M1, M2, M3 and M4 and all connecting roads as well.
In an agreement signed at Zong HQ Islamabad, Mr. Faisal Siddiqui President Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service & Mr. Liu Dianfeng, Chairman & CEO Zong, formalized the partnership.