Indian-origin "Karnani Churel" Suella Braverman sacked as UK minister

Hero786
The ex-Interior Minister of the UK, Suella Braverman, was fired on Monday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on pressure of his "Conservative Party".
There are reports she ordered police to start police operation on protestors who were supporting Palestinians. But police did not take any action against protestors. She criticized police department and later conservative party pressurized the Indian origin PM Rishi Sunak to kick the Indian Origin Suella Braverman.
