Indian-origin "Karnani Churel" Suella Braverman sacked as UK minister

Hero786

Hero786

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Sep 30, 2016
Messages
1,089
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The ex-Interior Minister of the UK, Suella Braverman, was fired on Monday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on pressure of his "Conservative Party".

There are reports she ordered police to start police operation on protestors who were supporting Palestinians. But police did not take any action against protestors. She criticized police department and later conservative party pressurized the Indian origin PM Rishi Sunak to kick the Indian Origin Suella Braverman.

The government said that Suella Braverman has left her job as part of a cabinet shuffle ahead of next year’s election.
cruella is a classic example of the self loathing indian that would sell their soul to change their skin colour and their ethnicity. the way they do that is to be even more right than the typical right winger. they think it makes them, in their pathetic, craving souls, more white.
 

