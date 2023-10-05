Improvements to the RM12 engine for the JAS 39 Gripen

Försvarets Materielverk (FMV) contracts GKN Aerospace for the development and improvement of the RM12, the engine for the Swedish fighter aircraft JAS 39 Gripen C/D. The upgraded engine will be implemented gradually in cooperation with FMV and SAAB.FMV's order for engine development and improvement is the last part of a development project that GKN Aerospace has conducted since 2019. The order value of this order is SEK 23.6 million.The development work has involved improvements to certain components in the engine and this order refers to updating the software that controls the engine in the aircraft system, which is done in close cooperation with SAAB. American GE Aerospace also participates in the development work. Testing of the upgraded engine takes place primarily at GKN Aerospace in Trollhättan, but flight testing will also take place at SAAB and FMV.In addition to new functionality, the improvements will also contribute to lower life cycle costs over time for the Armed Forces. The project also provides good conditions for a strengthened engine capability in Sweden ahead of the ongoing establishment of product support for the RM16, the engine in the JAS 39 Gripen E/F.GKN Aerospace Sweden AB in Trollhättan is responsible for product support and maintenance of the engine for the JAS 39 Gripen C/D, called RM12. The responsibility ultimately means ensuring airworthiness, availability and a low maintenance cost for both the Swedish Air Force and the export customers in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Thailand and South Africa. The RM12 engine has unsurpassed availability and over 450,000 operating hours without a single engine-related failure, which is far better than specification.