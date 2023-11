Impact of growing Chinese influence in South Asia

TOTO88: Daftar Situs Judi Togel Online Terpercaya di Indonesia Toto88 | situs judi togel online terpercaya dengan berbagai macam permainan dalam 1 akun. Banyak pilihan metode deposit dari Bank Transfer sampai E-Wallet.

IMPACT OF GROWING CHINESE INFLUENCE ON THE SECURITYOF THE SOUTH ASIAN REGIONLieutenant Colonel Mizanur Rahman Mizan, pscABSTRACTThe South Asian Region covers a huge area with more than one fifth of the worldpopulation. There are approximately nine developing and under-developed countries inthis part of the globe. It also forms the crossing point of East and West civilization. Mostof the countries of this region have an excellent economic growth because of impressiveperformance by the services sector and the industrial sector. South Asian Region is alsomoderately rich in mineral resources. Lack of technological proficiency and hugeoperating cost has made it possible for this region to retain a sizeable mineral stockunexplored and within easy reach. This has made the South Asian Region as the centre ofgravity where all the great powers, including China, would be vying to consolidate theirreach and influence in the future days to come. China is trying to strengthen its ties withall South Asian Countries and enhance cooperation in vast fields. The main securityconcern in South Asian Region is the prospect of war between India and Pakistan, whichmight escalate into a nuclear exchange. Besides, there are other issues like globalterrorism, water sharing, insurgency and energy crisis. It is evident that China with itsrapid economic growth associated with expansionist foreign policy might try to pursueher strategic ambition of becoming major global player. This might override USA’s aswell as India’s influence, and create huge pressure on South Asian Region. China’s longlasting desire to get an access in the Indian Ocean and presence of USA troops inAfghanistan will further destabilize the region. China and India relation has thepotentiality to bring wonderful result for the peace and security of the region. On theother hand, if they stand against each other, then the consequences will be devastating.This paper will primarily cover growing role of China towards South Asian Region andthe impact of Chinese influence on the security situation of the region.INTRODUCTIONChina is steadily extending its reach into South Asia with its growing economic andstrategic influence in the region. Except for New Delhi, Beijing runs trade surpluses withall other partners, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. But Chinamakes up for these trade deficits with massive investment in the infrastructuraldevelopment, socio-economic needs, and above all energy production of its tradepartners. Beijing also showers these nations with low-cost financial capital to help theirstruggling development sectors. The largest beneficiaries of this economic aid arePakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.In keeping with its economic expansion, China has deepened its strategic influence inthe region, especially with India's immediate neighbours – Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan,and Sri Lanka. Beijing has kept a close strategic partnership with Islamabad for a longImpact of Growing Chinese...time, but its overtures to the remaining countries were hobbled by the Sino-Indian war in1962. China's entrée in South Asia again got momentum only after its conversion to themarket economy in the 1980s. Its resultant economic strength opened the path into SouthAsia, beyond Pakistan. China skillfully deployed economic incentives to drawBangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka into its strategic orbit.The triangular strategic relationship of India, Pakistan and China over the second halfof the twentieth century shows how two enmities – Sino-Indian and Indo-Pakistani – andone friendship – Sino-Pakistani – defined the distribution of power and the patterns ofrelationships in a major centre of gravity of international conflict. This rising tension andturbulence has forced the South Asian Region almost in a near war situation. On the otherhand, China is emerging as a military super power with a strong economic backup in thisregion. This may ultimately push China to get involved in the security issues and theirsettlements within the countries of this region. Therefore, the aim of the paper is toanalyze the impact of Chinese growing influence on the security of the South AsianRegion.IMPORTANCE OF SOUTH ASIAAfter the end of Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union, assessment of theinfluence of changing international environment became a very controversial problem inSouth Asia. In the recent days, China is not only facing the challenges of globaltechnological revolution but also a global competition over comprehensive nationalstrength which is based on economy and science. The focus of the post-Cold Warmaritime activity is also shifted from the Atlantic – Pacific to the Pacific – Indian region.Unexplored mineral resources, very fast economic growth, rise of radical Islamists andstrategic position of being into close proximity of Indian Ocean are some of the otherreasons, for which the region is so important to everyone around the globe. This hasmade the South Asian regional sphere as the centre of gravity, where all the great powers,including China, would be vying to consolidate their reach and influence in the futuredays to come.SECURITY ENVIRONMENT OF SOUTH ASIAN REGIONSecurity is a prime concern of every state either big or small. Security is essentially amatter of perception. Traditionally, security meant the defence of the state and societyagainst internal and external threats. The security outlook of a nation is built up largelyon how and where it perceives the threats. Security perspective of a nation is, of course,the geo-strategic imperatives and geo-political environment in which it has to beoperated. To summarize, there are four major factors that shape a state’s securityenvironment: geographical barriers, state-to-state interaction, international/regionalstructure, and military technology. South Asian Region has long been steeped intomutual suspicions and conflict. It follows a traditional inward approach to thedevelopment and is a latecomer to the concept of regional integration. These factors havekept the region in low-growth equilibrium for a long time.Mirpur Papers, Volume 23, Issue 26, October 2017The security concerns in South Asia are threefold. Firstly, the prospect of a warbetween India and Pakistan as they fought major war in 1965 and 1971, and small scalewar in Kargill in 1999. India and China also fought a major war in 1962, where Chinacaptured a significant amount of Indian Territory. Recent tension in Doklam betweenIndian and Chinese Forces is also significant in this regard. Secondly, as R. NicholasBurns, former US Under Secretary for Political Affairs puts it, “it is in South Asia whereour future success in the struggle against global terrorism will likely be decided – inAfghanistan and Pakistan”. Along with this Global War on Terror (GWOT) there havebeen Anglo-American efforts to defuse the Indo-Pak tensions over Kashmir, theNorwegian mediation between the Sinhalese and Tamils in Sri Lanka, and theinternational initiative on Nepal led by Britain. Finally, in the aftermath of Chaghai Hillexplosions in Pakistan, acquisition of small nuclear devices by terrorists came within therealm of possibility. Further, revelations of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s role in nucleartrafficking to North Korea have escalated concerns on nuclear proliferation from theregion. However, the most important security concern for the South Asian Region isconflict between or among the countries.CHINESE NATIONAL INTEREST AND FOREIGN POLICYChina always maintained a peaceful foreign policy while pursuing own strategic aim.Although, they are fighting for the super power status with enormous strength in everyarena yet, they have their own weaknesses which still create turbulences to their dream.When analyzing China’s foreign and security policy, Chinese strategists and analystsoccasionally cite guidance from former paramount leader Deng Xiaoping in the early1990s: “Observe calmly; secure our position; cope with affairs calmly; hide ourcapacities and bide our time; be good at maintaining a low profile; and never claimleadership.” This guidance reflected Deng’s belief that China’s foreign policy andsecurity strategy had to reinforce its core national interest of promoting domesticdevelopment by avoiding foreign risk, high-profile international engagement orprovocations, or pretenses of international leadership.Some analysts see Deng’s guidance as prescribing deliberate efforts to concealintentions and capabilities. Their way of dealing with the South Asian internal affairs arequite interesting and thought provoking. They have far reaching strategic objectives to beachieved without destabilizing the regional peace and stability. Therefore, most of theirregional roles are apparently constructive with their own terminal strategic goals behindthe curtain. China will continue to seek a peaceful peripheral environment in the nearfuture. China’s guiding doctrine of limited war under high-tech conditions involvesoffensive perspectives. Contentious issues between India and China would be Tibet,Dalai Lama’s presence and the Sino-Pak nexus. However, the economic issues will getpriority over all other mid to long-term issues within the region.China’s Grand Strategy gets manifested in the harnessing of the entire Chinese mightand resources towards achievement of two basic national aspirations, which are assessedImpact of Growing Chinese...as, first China should emerge as the dominant power in Asia and secondly China shouldemerge as key global player initially and to be followed by stepping into the role of adominant world player. Besides, the principal Chinese goal is to prevent the rise of anypeer competitor or rival in Asia, capable of challenging China’s role in the Asia-Pacificregion. It particularly seeks to keep India’s power and influence confined within itsborders, and to enhance China’s influence in South Asia. In this regard the smaller SouthAsian Countries could play an important role in promoting Chinese interests in theemerging regional order.According to Indian Scholar Dr Subhash Kapila, China’s Grand Strategy in SouthAsia has manifested itself at multiple levels, namely: (1) Building up Pakistan as regionalspoiler state to challenge India (2) Attempted to create a ring of Chinese militaryequipment client states around India (3) Entering into Defence Cooperation Agreementwith Pakistan and Bangladesh (4) Generating insurgencies in India’s North EastPeripheries (5) Creating potential Chinese Naval Bases in Myanmar and Pakistan. Thelist is endless and the aim being simple i.e. to keep India strategically destabilized andpolitically confined to South Asia.China had always maintained the intention of regaining the lost territories as itspriority objectives of the foreign policy. In the Chinese mind, China’s territorial claimsare often linked with its humiliating past and, therefore related to national dignity.Military conflicts with Vietnam in 1974 and 1988 to recapture disputed Spartly islandsdemonstrate China’s resolve to use force if required. It is important to note that dynamicsof the international environment will continue to influence the Chinese foreign policy.Though the Chinese foreign policy will continue to be governed by the peaceful coexistence, yet she will keep all probable options open to reinforce its aspirations for agreat power status. Currently, the following basic tenets have been identified in Chineseforeign policy:a. China's fundamental desire is to reform and grow in economic strength byopening up peacefully and with full control.b. China now openly pursues her long term interests. She is sensitive to issues suchas human rights and Taiwan, which form the basis of potential intervention andmanipulation by external forces.c. China will not hesitate to use military force to back her foreign policy wherevershe perceives weakness. This is amply clear from her annexation of the Spratleys andconfrontation in the Strait of Taiwan.rned, China is following a realistic andpragmatic approach in that long-standing disputes should not hinder the economicties and other fruitful interaction. China intends to settle these issues at a laterconvenient time-frame.IMPACT OF CHINESE INFLUENCE ON SECURITY OF SOUTH ASIAEconomic ChallengesChina emphasized repeatedly that its trade policy was not and won’t be to pursueenormous profits, but the truth is that the trade imbalance favourable to China had been aworldwide phenomenon. So called theory of “Chinese Threats” originated in somewherebetween Tokyo and Washington echoed in some distant countries, it was not because oftheir territories were threatened by Chinese strengthened military power, but for theirlocal markets being occupied by Chinese products too fast and too vast. China’s officialpolicy to political issues is always self-controlled and encourages the stability of theregion by showing its peaceful and moderate intension. But, in trade arena, Chineseenterprises usually conduct ambitiously and offensively.China’s economic growth and wealth has decreased the incentives for it to engage inconflict with its South Asian neighbours. Similarly, India’s liberalization and growth hasled its leaders to accept the same conclusion. China and India are currently addressingtheir challenges with very similar programs that are meant to propel their economies andstrengthen their militaries. Both China and India are focused on modernizing anddeveloping their economies to integrate more closely with the rest of the world. All thesefacts indicate that in near future there is a possibility of growing tension between thesetwo countries for the control of the regional market.One of the main focuses of China is to have access to the important sea lanes ofcommunication of South Asia. Other than the regional countries, Myanmar remains as analternative and effective option for China to get access to the Indian Ocean. It is noticedthat Myanmar also receives special attention from China in a big way like Pakistan.Therefore, it may be concluded that China is fast emerging as an active player in theIndian Ocean through Myanmar. In such a scenario, in case China establishes its“permanent presence” in the Bay of Bengal in near future, then it is likely to have aserious ramification to the security of the region.Re-emergence of Cold War EraOn the military side, it is mostly from China that the USA apprehends a realchallenge to its lone super power status in the future. As a race is on, the rhetoric of the‘strategic partnership’ is fast changing to ‘strategic competitor’. The latest USQuadrennial Defence Review Report (DOD) says that Asia is, “gradually emerging as aregion susceptible to large scale military competition”. It further writes (withoutmentioning China) that, “a military competitor with a formidable base will appear”.Moreover, the 1988 security strategy for East Asia-Pacific underscores the bilateralpartnership with Japan that remains the linchpin of US security in Asia. The absence ofUS forces in this region might give rise to India and Japan’s militarization which couldultimately intensify the armament race between China-India and China-Japan. All theseclearly show the signs of a new Cold War era.Impact of Growing Chinese...China considers that the key to maintain peace and stability in this region is bybuilding a triangular relationship with India and United States. J Mohan Malik, aneminent strategist from India, adds to this by saying that, over the next decade, a seriouscontext both in the military and economic spheres will develop between China and India.India and China both will counter each other in South and South East Asia. USA, on theother hand, will always try to cherish her unipolar status using India against China as acounterbalancing measure. Recently, China is also rapidly increasing military spendingyet, it has to go far to keep pace with giant military budget of USA. China has alreadyestablished its first foreign base in Djibouti, Africa. There is also report that China isgoing to establish its second military base in Pakistan soon. It speaks of the possibility ofChinese arsenal expansion for the pursuance of her long term strategic goals and politicalinfluence leading to an indirect confrontation with USA. This would definitely createturmoil in the regional stability.Impact of Chinese Military Modernization TrendsThe Chinese military is the largest in Asia, though not the most modern. This ispartially overcome by China’s nuclear weapons and missile programs, which gave it anedge in Asian strategic context. It is a major military power and a significant factor in thesecurity calculations of the South Asian nations with a direct impact on their militaryexpenditure and modernization programs (Refer Figure below).Source: Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Yearbook 2007Chinese military modernization trends have the following implications for the SouthAsian countries:a. As China’s military capability increases, so does the regional anxiety about itsintentions. The force modernization programs when combined with long outstandingterritorial disputes raise concern over the stability of the region.b. As military capability increases, so does possibility of a conflict because Chinamay feel that she has the capability to press for her claims.c. China’s modernization of its Navy (including aircraft carrier and logistic basein Djibouti) indicates her will to extend the blue water capability with adequatepower projection potentialities.China-India in a New Context of “Chindia” and Its Impact“21st Century belongs to Asia”, in late 1990s, such prophesy may be regarded as anover optimistic view about Asia ‘Rise-up’. But now-a-days the mass media says that,“21st Century is Asian Century”. Over last 25 years, since the collapse of Soviet Union,the most influential international event is Asia’s “Rise-up”. In this regard, the mostoutstanding parts of the region were China and India. Now the most critical issue is howChina and India handle their relationship in the regional perspective. The regional andglobal peace and prosperity in coming years will mainly depend on their mutual trustmotive. The Chinese relation with India is the core in the chain of relationship betweenChina and South Asia. The former not only inhibited the latter, but also models thestructure of the South Asian regional system. However, China’s assistance to Pakistan todevelop nuclear and missile technology, in addition to being Islamabad’s biggest supplierof conventional military weapons, is an obstacle to building trust between China andIndia.There is a possibility of a wonderful regional stability and harmony if China andIndia peacefully rise up together to manage the regional affairs. On the other hand, ifChina and India become active rivals and try to contain each other, then the consequenceswill be pathetic for the entire region. To analyze these two possibilities, it is important tolook from two different perspectives. Firstly, the capabilities of China and India to makethe blueprint of Chindia come true. Secondly, the willingness of China and India topursue for Chindia in the long run which may be much more crucial issue. It is notpossible for these two countries to set up a very close relation even fuse their namestogether just based on their respects for each other’s ancient civilization or marvelouseconomic miracle. They need more convincing reasons, usually the shared interests overvast issues.Sino-Pakistan Strategic Partnership and FutureChina is Pakistan's largest defense supplier. On the other hand, China views Pakistanas a useful counterweight to Indian power in this region. China has helped Pakistan inbuilding two nuclear reactors at the Chasma site in the Punjab Province and providedPakistan with nuclear technology. China helped Pakistan develop a deep sea port atGwadar. Establishment of exclusive China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) toconnect China with Gwador Deep Sea Port of Pakistan is another sign of strong tiesbetween Pakistan and China. All these issues might add fuel to the ancient rivalryImpact of Growing Chinese...between India and Pakistan. If this happens, both the countries might even seek for anuclear solution in the worst case.Another source of tension was the issue of rising Islamic extremism in Pakistan andthe ability of Chinese Uighur separatists to receive sanctuary and training among otherradical Islamist groups in Pakistani territory. Pakistan in recent years has begun to clampdown on Uighur settlements and on religious schools used as training grounds formilitant Islamists. Thus, Pakistan proved its sincerity in helping China to control Islamicseparatism in Xinjiang Province. As such Sino-Pakistan strategic partnership is a timetested one and may likely to continue in near future, especially to contain India in theregion.Possibilities of Chinese HegemonyThe primary goal of China will be the maintenance of a moderately high rate ofeconomic growth and attainment of a big power status. China will carefully watch thefuture military postures of the US, India and other regional players in Asia. China’sNational Defense in 2008 states that China will never seek hegemony or engage inmilitary expansion now or in future, no matter how developed it becomes. But, asChina’s global interests and influence have expanded in recent years, its diplomatic andmilitary presence and engagement have become more visible and active to the world. Inthe past China used military power on several occasions to establish its claim. It is alsounique among the great powers in having territorial dispute with virtually all itsneighbours. Therefore, a major question would be "will a strong and powerful China betempted to project its military power outside its borders and overseas?" It is said thatwhen nations are weak, they cite principles, when they are strong, they invoke artillery.This dictum might come true for economically prosperous and militarily powerful Chinain the near future.It is evident that China with its rapid economic growth associated with anexpansionist foreign policy might try to pursue her ambition. This will create a hugepressure on the South Asian Region. On the top, there are two more issues. Firstly,China’s long lasting desire to get an access in the Indian Ocean for economic andstrategic reason. Secondly, presence of US troops in Afghanistan. At present Chinesemilitary is not in a position to mount a seizure of the entire region due to her economicgoals. But, this is also a fact that, it is alone China who has an overwhelming influenceover this region. The future non-involvement of the US in the regional disputes and theinability of the Indians and the South Asian nations to singly or collectively stand upagainst China may lower the economic cost of expansion and thus be an additionalmotivating factor towards Chinese expansionism policy.South Asian Perceptions of Powerful ChinaWhat does powerful China imply for the South Asian Region? Will China be a threator a constructive partner to the South Asian Nations? Following its take-over of Tibet,China became an integral part of the South Asian geopolitical and strategic environment.China’s present good relation with the neighbours of India has ensured her strongfootholds in South Asia. Except India, most of the other South Asian Countries do not seethe Chinese growing influence as a threat to their security. It is quite difficult to find antiChinese sentiments in most of the South Asian countries; Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal,Sri Lanka and Maldives, which are all on good terms with China. The smaller SouthAsian Countries do not have any border disputes with China, nor are they affectedadversely by its military power. They are also not concerned at the growing power andstature of China in the region and beyond. Rather they welcome the growth of China’soverall power and role.In the foreseeable future, China and India, the two economic giants of the region,would like to maintain status quo in order to gain time to modernize their economy andmilitary. However, the twenty-first century is likely to see a power struggle betweenChina and India. There will be conflict of interests between the two giants unless theirpower competition is managed carefully. While they are potential competitors for powerand influence in Asia, China and India also share common interests in exploitingeconomic opportunities, exploring new markets, and enhancing regional trade and cooperation. Unless and until a genuine attempt is made to resolve contentious issuesamicably, the future of Sino–Indian relation remains uncertain. In the short term, bothcountries are likely to pursue peaceful ties, while they engage in modernization andmanagement of their internal security and political challenges. However, relations in themedium to longer term are uncertain, and could again become tense.Sino-Indian relations could become increasingly competitive or even confrontationalif China begins to pursue its major territorial claims against India, if its commitmenttowards peaceful resolution of disputes diminishes, or if the political situation in Tibetgets out of control. In the medium to longer run, China, being the most powerful state inIndia’s neighbourhood, could directly affect India’s security, diplomacy, economy andpolitics. When China poses a security challenge, strengthens India’s adversaries, orassumes hegemonic tendencies, it would be a major factor of concern for India. The longterm requirement of India will be to match China’s strategic challenge in the region anddevelop adequate military capabilities to meet the threat from China. With Chinapersisting in its military modernisation, India and consequently Pakistan and other statesin the region will need to maintain their defence modernisation so as not to create anyserious imbalance in conventional power. Thus, the continuous military modernisation ofChina and India will increase the speed of arms race in South Asia.CONCLUSIONSBeside China, three extra-regional powers, the USA, Japan and Russia, would havevarying degree of interests in South Asia, of which the role of the USA would beprominent. USA intends to enhance its engagement with India, Pakistan and China tomaintain balance of power in South Asia. China is expected to become increasinglyactive and assertive in South Asia and in the Indian Ocean Region. India would try totake necessary steps to match China so as to thwart any negative fall-out to its security.India is, therefore, likely to go for close defence ties with USA, Russia and Japan in orderto create appropriate conditions for future contingencies. In the Asian securityenvironment, USA, China and India may be considered as the constituents of the balanceof power in South Asia. Lieutenant Colonel Mizanur Rahman Mizan was commissionedwith 32 BMA Long Course in the regiment of Artillery on 16 June1995. Lieutenant Colonel Mizan commanded two field regimentartillery units; 6 Field Regiment Artillery and newly raised 18 FieldRegiment Artillery. He served as instructor in School of MilitaryIntelligence (SMI), Comilla. He also served in Chittagong Hill Tracts(CHT) for counter insurgency operations. Beside different courses athome, he attended Intelligence Course at UK and, UN CIMCoordCourse basic level at Kenya and advance level at Switzerland (both under UN OCHA,Switzerland), leading to be a graduate of UN CIMCoord. He is a graduate of DefenceServices Command and Staff College (DSCSC), Mirpur, Bangladesh and Armed Forces’Staff College (MTAT), Kualalumpur, Malaysia. He participated in United Nations PeaceKeeping Operation as a Company Commander in Ivory Coast (UNOCI) and Staff Officerin Mission HQ in Darfur (UNAMID). He completed Post Graduate Diploma in StrategicStudies with distinction from University of Malaya, Malaysia. He also completed BSc inComputer Science and Engineering (CSE) from Military Institute of Science andTechnology (MIST) and MSc in Military Studies from Bangladesh University ofprofessionals (BUP). He is now a PhD fellow in Government and Politics Department ofJahangirnagar University. Presently, he is serving as a Directing Staff in the DefenceServices Command and Staff College, Mirpur Cantonment, Dhaka, Bangladesh.