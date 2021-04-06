What's new

Images - Pakistan Air Force in the Mirror of History.

Aerial view of the RAF flying boat-base at Korangi Creek, near Karachi, India. (now Pakistan)
Date: July 1945.
Source: © IWM (CI 1456)



1617668544035.png




P-51's MOVING THROUGH THE STREETS OF KARACHI. Unloaded from Liberty ships in Karachi Harbor, these fighter planes were hauled to Karachi Air Base.


1617668591332.png





Jeeps tow "P-47 fighter planes" down a street in Karachi, British India, (now Pakistan) after the aircrafts are unloaded in the harbor. These planes are towed 15 miles inland to the air base where they used to be serviced.
Date: 1940


1617668633092.png
 
Its quite a shame that the locals were serving the gora masters. Its so shameful that desi people can not even comprehend. You either serve the goras or starve to death which is exactly the system the goras implemented to control its empire.
 
F-27 was inducted in PAF in 1965. After the F-27 air crash on Feb, 2003 (in which PAF Air Chief and 16 other men lost their lives) the last and final F-27 serving in PAF was phased out in 2004.


1617731795565.png





1617731859218.png





1617731909433.png
 
In 1959, the United States handed over to Pakistan 25 B-57B aircraft removed from the armament of the disbanded 345th Bomber Group.

The external difference of these planes was the more pointed nose of the fuselage, in which the all-weather RB-1A Georgia Peach bomber system was installed. In the Pakistan Air Force, bombers went into service with the 7th and 8th squadrons, which took part in the bitter battles of the wars of 1965 and 1971.

During these wars, the Indian Air Force used English Electric Canberra as bombers and scouts, similarly the Pakistan Air Force used American-built Martin B-57s.


1617733432815.png




Martin B-57 , Sqn Ldr Najeeb Ahmed Khan... 8 pass charlie

1617733289460.png
 
1617734263185.png





Sherdils Aeros, Risalpur, 1981.

Standing L-R: F/L Imtiaz Shaikh, F/L Arif Moeen, W/C Aamir Sharief (Leader), S/L Niaz Nabi (Reserve Leader), F/L Kaiser Tufail, F/L Amjad Rathore, Kneeling L-R: F/L Tahir Rafique, Unknown, F/L Zahid Qadeer.

© K. Tufail
 
Pakistan Air Force used 63 T-37, Including 24 T-37Bs and 39 T-37Cs. In 2008 20 T-37s were delivered from the U.S. On 28 October 2015, the Turkish Air Force gave the Pakistan Air Force 34 T-37Cs, including spares in an agreement between Turkey and Pakistan.


1617734621620.png






1617734599186.png




Pakistan Air Force Cessna T-37B Tweety Bird (318)
Reg No TE-072, From the 'Basic Flying Training' wing.
© Hamza Tariq


1617734744373.png
 
Royal Air Force Fighters At Peshawar, Circa 1925.

From 1922 To 1940 Royal Air Force Station Peshawar housed 4 RAF Squadrons: Nos 5, 20, 28 And 31. The Station Provided Close Support To Army Units Which Included The Nowshera Brigade And Other Field Regiments In The North-West Frontier.


The nearer one is an Avro 504 trainer and the one behind it is a DH9A light bomber.



1617758733344.png
 
Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan was to formally induct the aircraft (Hawker Fury aircraft) and name it “Jahanzeb” (visible just below the cockpit canopy), after the son of the Wali (Ruler) of Swat. This aircraft was gifted to Pakistan by the Wali-e-Swat.
Date: 1948


1618268479840.png


Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan is being welcomed by Air Marshal Sir Richard Llewellyn Roger Atcherley at the occasion of the induction of a Hawker Fury aircraft into the then Royal Pakistan Air Force, a gift from Wali-e-Swat.

1618268522420.png




1618268414292.png
 

