Images from the past : Afghanistan

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 97,750
- Reaction score
- 107
- Country
- Location
American nurse Nancy Lamson teaches Afghan nurses English at the Kabul University, 1977 (c).
Naghlu Hydro-electric Power Station Constructed By The Soviet Union For Afghanistan, 1974 (c).
© A. Goryachev
Young students wearing mini-skirts walking down the street in Kabul, despite violent opposition to women showing their bare legs, Afghanistan, 1972 (c).
Naghlu Hydro-electric Power Station Constructed By The Soviet Union For Afghanistan, 1974 (c).
© A. Goryachev
Young students wearing mini-skirts walking down the street in Kabul, despite violent opposition to women showing their bare legs, Afghanistan, 1972 (c).