IF MURICA WANNA TANGO WITH CHINA, BESTEREST DO THAT ASAP

China's New 096 nuclear submarine has the deepest dive depth in the world, The Beast of the Sea​


The Type 096 submarine is expected to be much quieter than the existing Jin class, or Type 094, submarines, which the Defense Department considers to be China’s first credible sea based nuclear deterrent. Given the estimated 30 to 40 year service life of China’s ballistic missile submarines, the Type 094 and the Type 096 are expected to operate concurrently, which could bring China’s total number of ballistic missile submarines to 8 to 10 over the coming years.+
+
The new Type 096 are rumored to be able to carry 24 JL3 SLBMs, compared to the 12 of the existing Type 094 Jin class SSBN. The new class is also rumored to feature a regular shape hull similar to modern western SSBN designs. (The two previous classes of Chinese SSBNs feature a hump which is used to host the balistic missiles).​

IF MURICA WANNA TANGO WITH CHINA, BESTEREST DO THAT ASAP
BEFORE CHINA GOT FULL COMPLEMENT OF 6 NUMBER OF TYPE 096
AND LOTS OTHER CHINESE MILITARY HARDWARE, MANY OF WHICH MURICA GOT NO CLUE EVEN OF THEIR EXISTENCE.
 

6 Likely Facts on Chinese Type 096 Nuclear Ballistic Missile Submarine​


The Type 096 is Chinese Navy's newest SSBN. It is expected to be very silent and the most heavily-armed submarine China has built. Reliable information is very scarce. This video outlines 6 conjectures about the Type 096 SSBN that is fairly well-accepted in the PLA watching community.
 

