Hydro power plants updates

And what would you do that when in winters all the water freeze. Because all Our rivers are in cold areas.

Please don't think that I am Against dam or hydro Electricity. But your comment is a bit childish. For you in your overconfidence have described all the ills and solution of the power system and if we allow you would would even tell us how to solve the problems of the world...

Things are more Complicated. Solar energy is good... But we need to store it in batteries so as to use it later. But we always need other sources too such as nuclear which once installed is cheapeat and cleanest. Coal which is abundant, though we started late. So we need a combination of all.

As you say that how we lower the prices. That can Only happen by laying down new transmissions system and taking electricity to 25 percent or so areas that don't have electricity. To persuade people in cold areas to use electricity for heating. To use etectric stoves. The more you use and efficiently transmitted electricity the cheaper it would be.

And in coming years, Infact this year you would get additional karot dam and karachi nuclear plant that would add 3000mw more where as it is far. Above our use

We should also start exporting it to Afghanistan and India.

And 2021 even more plans would come like new thar coal plant 330 mv and gawader 330mv coal power plant.

And mohmand and dasu dam. Would also Add 4000mw. Besides that 5000 mw wind and solar plants in balochistan would also start through Saudi investment by the end of the year and completed in 2021.

You have all the energy.

You need new transmission lines and then better transmission in cities and theft free and access to everyone. We would have enough electricity in few years and all we need to make. It cheaper is use in excess and for that we need efficient transmissions.