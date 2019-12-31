Hydro power plants updates

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
One thing I find surprising is that government keeps saying paisa nahi hai paisa nahi hai, but at the same time it's building Mohmand and Dasu and also expected to start Basha soon. Kahan se aya teen teen dams ke liyay paisa? Maybe Nawaz secretly returned money to be used for dam construction in exchange for his release.
And what would you do that when in winters all the water freeze. Because all Our rivers are in cold areas.WITH SOLAR DROPPING TO JAW BREAKING LOW LEVELS..THE ISSUES ARE NOW NIGHT TIME ..
solar power cost has dropped from 10 cents in 2012 to 5 cents now
if Pakistan just focus on solar and hydro it can offset this problem by using hydro at night/off sun shine peak time and solar during peak times
Tarble and dasu wont freeze neither would bhasha..And what would you do that when in winters all the water freeze. Because all Our rivers are in cold areas.
Please don't think that I am Against dam or hydro Electricity. But your comment is a bit childish. For you in your overconfidence have described all the ills and solution of the power system and if we allow you would would even tell us how to solve the problems of the world...
Things are more Complicated. Solar energy is good... But we need to store it in batteries so as to use it later. But we always need other sources too such as nuclear which once installed is cheapeat and cleanest. Coal which is abundant, though we started late. So we need a combination of all.
As you say that how we lower the prices. That can Only happen by laying down new transmissions system and taking electricity to 25 percent or so areas that don't have electricity. To persuade people in cold areas to use electricity for heating. To use etectric stoves. The more you use and efficiently transmitted electricity the cheaper it would be.
And in coming years, Infact this year you would get additional karot dam and karachi nuclear plant that would add 3000mw more where as it is far. Above our use
We should also start exporting it to Afghanistan and India.
And 2021 even more plans would come like new thar coal plant 330 mv and gawader 330mv coal power plant.
And mohmand and dasu dam. Would also Add 4000mw. Besides that 5000 mw wind and solar plants in balochistan would also start through Saudi investment by the end of the year and completed in 2021.
You have all the energy.
You need new transmission lines and then better transmission in cities and theft free and access to everyone. We would have enough electricity in few years and all we need to make. It cheaper is use in excess and for that we need efficient transmissions.
But all the waters in river are water of melting glaciers. Glaciers don't melt in winters I might remind you. And these mighty rivers were not flowing with same vigor it does in summer months.Tarble and dasu wont freeze neither would bhasha..
Even if it freezes lake topside low generation is still possible
Lastly, winter demand is 3X less than summer demand
Meray dost the purpose of a dam is exactly what you are talking about..... Suppose the flow in a river during summer is 70 and during winter is 30, but now if you put a dam on it you store more water when the flow is high (summer) and release it when the flow is low (winter) so that you get something close to 50-50 throughout the year. This is only possible if you have large enough storage capacity which at present we do not. Presently the flow during summer is so high that the dams reach dangerous levels and have to release water rapidly often without even using it for power generation and leading to flooding downstream. Now if we had enough capacity to not release this water and instead store it so that it could be used during winter we will have even flow throughout the year.But all the waters in river are water of melting glaciers. Glaciers don't melt in winters I might remind you. And these mighty rivers were not flowing with same vigor it does in summer months.
Come on anyone know that.the very urgent need for dams is more of water management and storage then generation for a country like Pakistan . Ofcourse cheap and clean electricity is much needed. But due to our economic restrains we cannot spend as much as we like on dams but we have to because we need to store water.