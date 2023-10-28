Huawei and Telkomsel Sign Superior City MoU to Accelerate Indonesia Digital Development

Oct 24, 2023[Shenzhen, China, October 24, 2023] Huawei and Telkomsel, a leading Indonesian digital telecommunications company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for joint innovation on Superior City. As stipulated in the MoU, the two parties will jointly explore and apply the latest technologies and emerging 5G applications to build ubiquitous high-quality networks in pioneering cities. The Superior City project will provide an optimal connection experience and digital services to individual and enterprise customers.Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman of Huawei, and Hendri Mulya Syam, CEO of Telkomsel, attended the signing ceremony with other executives from both companies.Telkomsel and Huawei executives sign MoU on Superior City cooperationCurrently, the penetration rate of 5G devices and high-value user base in Indonesia have seen considerable growth. Looking ahead, Huawei and Telkomsel will continue to innovate. Based on 5GtoC, toB, and to the Home scenarios, they will incubate and develop business applications in eMBB, FWA, and FTTR, and build 5G networks and ecosystems as part of the Superior City project in order to accelerate the positive cycle of business success.Speaking during the signing ceremony, Mr. Hendri Mulya Syam remarked: "As Indonesia's largest convergence service provider, Telkomsel is committed to bringing the most advanced digital experience by implementing the latest technology for all Indonesians. By continuously innovating and developing the newest tech solutions, Huawei has been supporting Telkomsel to consistently grow and provide the best customer-centric, value-added products and services. As we advance with the spirit to drive progress, this strategic partnership will continue opening up opportunities for maximum benefit for our companies, the industry, and society. Telkomsel hopes that by furthering our collaboration, we can accelerate Indonesia's digital ecosystem development together."Ken Hu said: " We’d like to thank Telkomsel for your ongoing trust and support. Since we began working together back in 2006, we have overcome a lot of challenges. And we’ve grown together, too. We are committed to helping connect Indonesia and improving the lives of Indonesian people. As the world becomes more digital and intelligent, Huawei will keep innovating to provide the best possible support for your digital transformation. We look forward to taking our partnership to the next level."Huawei takes from the name Indonesia the words "I" and "do" to symbolize its commitment to the country. Over the past 23 years, guided by this "I do" motto, Huawei has cooperated with strategic partners in governments, industries, academia, and various communities to continuously contribute to the transformation of Indonesia's digital ecosystem through network infrastructure construction and digital talent cultivation.