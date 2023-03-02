How in 1936 Germany declared Iran as the second ARYAN nation and exempt from Nuremberg laws.

photo: Iranian ambassador meets Hitler in Berlin

Reza Shah issued a proclamation to the League of Nations that “henceforth” the country of Persia would be called Iran – the name reaching back in time to the country’s ancient roots and the Sanskrit phrase,” or “in quick response, Germany bestowed their seal of racial purity on the Iranian kingdom: the Nuremberg Laws that had made anti-Semitism the law of the land, were amended. Iranians formally adjudicated in 1936, were to be considered as Aryan as any full-blooded German.Hitler personally promised that if he defeated the Soviet Union, he would return all of the Persian land taken by Russians during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.Iranian ambassador to Paris led efforts for the Nazis to issue a directive that Iranian Jews should be exempt from wearing the yellow star of David.InGermany provided Iran with the so-called German Scientific Library. The library contained over 7500 books selected "to convince Iranian readers... of the kinship between the National Socialist Reich and the Aryan culture of Iran".Alarmed many Iranian Jews joined the Tudeh party (communist party of Iran) and advocated for communisem in Iran. Almost fifty percent of the members of the Tudeh party were Jewish.