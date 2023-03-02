What's new

How in 1936 Germany declared Iran as the second ARYAN nation and exempt from Nuremberg laws.

Note: Some may find this bit of history not to their taste but IT IS HISTORY and may explain some of the issue between Iran and Israel at the current time..History matters.

In 1935: Reza Shah issued a proclamation to the League of Nations that “henceforth” the country of Persia would be called Iran – the name reaching back in time to the country’s ancient roots and the Sanskrit phrase “Airyanem Vaejah,” or “Home of the Aryans.”

In 1936: in quick response, Germany bestowed their seal of racial purity on the Iranian kingdom: the Nuremberg Laws that had made anti-Semitism the law of the land, were amended. Iranians formally adjudicated in 1936, were to be considered as Aryan as any full-blooded German.

Hitler personally promised that if he defeated the Soviet Union, he would return all of the Persian land taken by Russians during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

Iranian ambassador to Paris led efforts for the Nazis to issue a directive that Iranian Jews should be exempt from wearing the yellow star of David.

In 1939: Germany provided Iran with the so-called German Scientific Library. The library contained over 7500 books selected "to convince Iranian readers... of the kinship between the National Socialist Reich and the Aryan culture of Iran".
photo: Iranian ambassador meets Hitler in Berlin

Alarmed many Iranian Jews joined the Tudeh party (communist party of Iran) and advocated for communisem in Iran. Almost fifty percent of the members of the Tudeh party were Jewish.
 
I have an Italian American friend in my circle. Very much into racial talks. He calls me 'Aryan' and Iranians too, while he calls the Turks and himself as 'Mediterranean'; he is also a great friend of Israel/Jews, probably due to some Biblical reasons; he is a practicing Christian.

I try to not have race oriented conversations with him but after he has a few to imbibe, you know what, he is like that! He and I have often butted heads over Israel's oppression of the Palestinians. We now don't talk about such things.

He is a very polite guy and generous too. But he is kind of weird!!
 
Wow what an era it was. Germany providing the seal of racial purity to another Nation!!!!! what the heck ?? How can the humans be so stupid. Its hard to even imagine something like this today.
 
I have an Italian American friend in my circle. Very much into racial talks. He calls me 'Aryan' and Iranians too, while he calls the Turks and himself as 'Mediterranean'; he is also a great friend of Israel/Jews, probably due to some Biblical reasons; he is a practicing Christian.
I feel like he must have alot of contradictory thoughts.

Alarmed many Iranian Jews joined the Tudeh party (communist party of Iran) and advocated for communisem in Iran. Almost fifty percent of the members of the Tudeh party were Jewish.
Naturally
 
View attachment 918544
LOL!!:omghaha:
Its rather funny actually.When it came to iran the germans seemed to be very reasonable,it was the allies who preferred to act like "nazis".:disagree:
I did have to laugh about the jews joining the local branch of the communists tho`. :rofl:

You really just cant make this sort of sh!t up.I suppose thats why I still have a [very slight] sneaking admiration for reality sometimes,it really can be stranger than fiction.;)
 
Meengla said:
I have an Italian American friend in my circle. Very much into racial talks. He calls me 'Aryan' and Iranians too, while he calls the Turks and himself as 'Mediterranean'; he is also a great friend of Israel/Jews, probably due to some Biblical reasons; he is a practicing Christian.

I try to not have race oriented conversations with him but after he has a few to imbibe, you know what, he is like that! He and I have often butted heads over Israel's oppression of the Palestinians. We now don't talk about such things.

He is a very polite guy and generous too. But he is kind of weird!!
Racial subjects in the western world are considered Taboo and as such any discussions regarding race is discouraged or in many countries against laws.."Hate Crimes"..
It is interesting that in the US the race segregation is making a strong comeback with the latest LAWS in Texas and few other states banning Chinese,Iranians, Russians and North Koreans from owning property.
 
It was probably not because they believed in Iran’s racial status as Aryans but to encourage the Iranians to take on the southern belly of the USSR.

After the Soviets would have been defeated, they would have gone after Iranians just like they would have gone after the Japs.
 
It was probably not because they believed in Iran’s racial status as Aryans but to encourage the Iranians to take on the southern belly of the USSR.

After the Soviets would have been defeated, they would have gone after Iranians just like they would have gone after the Japs.
Like WW1 Germany under the Kaiser wooing the Ottoman empire.
 

