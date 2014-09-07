What's new

How do we make PDF better?

We are preparing to make an upgrade for 2015, so this is your thread to post your ideas and fantasies that can make PDF better. Soon this community will be a decade old so we must keep up with the demands and new age.

Shoot it out here.

Any suggestions regarding the management improvements (i.e. related to moderation) can be posted in the GHQ section.

thanks.
 
Related to moderation, but not to any particular moderator or post, so I'll suggest it here:

When giving infractions or bans for a post, please let the recepient know which post it was for. Otherwise how do we know how to avoid the same in future? Presently the mod's message only specifies the thread, not the post. (Yes, I'm speaking from personal experience, having just returned from a long ban for I know not what.:pdf:)

And related to that, let a banned member be allowed to view a moderator's message to him or her.
 
Dont show Pakistani Matrimonial ads to posters outside Pakistan
 
Some sort of live chat included start with for seniors. Sometimes ppl like to chat while also posting on Threads I have seen it on some Forums.
 
RAMPAGE said:
@WebMaster

PDF should have it's own Military Equipment Wikia !!!
We want to talk to ISPR to fund this to promote Pakistan Army/Military

Archie said:
Dont show Pakistani Matrimonial ads to posters outside Pakistan
Stop visiting shaadi.com then

Peaceful Civilian said:
Add sticky thread with links about grammar mistakes & improving English...As English is not mother language of everyone.:cheers: It should be Good step towards quality.:thinktank::thinktank:
Dude, i improved my English through this forum. No lie.

If you just read posts of @Oscar @AgNoStiC MuSliM @V.Cheng and some American posters it will get better no doubt.

Peaceful Civilian said:
Add sticky thread with links about grammar mistakes & improving English...As English is not mother language of everyone.:cheers: It should be Good step towards quality.:thinktank::thinktank:
I also suggest putting @Imran Khan and @GURU DUTT on ignore list.
 
Add more Indians... lol agay api samajdaar ho :P
 

