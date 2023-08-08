What's new

How chaotic can battlefield actually be?

While people in the knows will tell you very, but you can never imagine how unless you were in the thick of it. So I am giving you the next best thing, an actual com between Huey Pilot and Spec Op A Team on the ground in 1971, Laos. around 10% of all deployment ended up like this, unless your tour is directed by Michael bay, it would otherwise be a very boring adventure.


Just in case people don't know the term being use

Prairie Fire - SOF term refer to Laos Operation, it is also a code word for priority extraction for A-Team on the ground during said operation
Quebec and Tango Papa - Callsign for the 2 SOF A-Team (RT Hawaii and RT Colorado)
Slick - Huey Pick Up (In contrast of a Gunship Huey, which is Cobra or Medievac Huey, which is Dust-off)
Spad - nick name of the A-1 Skyraider a Vietnam era CAS aircraft, like the A-10 in Vietnam.
Delta Papa Three - OV-10 on station act as on scene commander
 
kingQamaR said:
The only thing more accurate than incoming enemy fire is incoming friendly fire.
Well, it's a Prairie Fire Emergency and the VC is 50 meters away, you are Fuked anyway, you know you are danger close from anything they drop, may as well go for it.
 
jhungary said:
Well, it's a Prairie Fire Emergency and the VC is 50 meters away, you are Fuked anyway, you know you are danger close from anything they drop, may as well go for it.
Actually feel bad for them, friendly fire probably will never forget in his lifetime
 
kingQamaR said:
Actually feel bad for them, friendly fire probably will never forget in his lifetime
I don't think they got blue on blue in this, they picked up both team (minus Lurch, which was KIA on ground by RPG). Not sure about the indigenous member of the two team.
 

