How chaotic can battlefield actually be?

While people in the knows will tell you very, but you can never imagine how unless you were in the thick of it. So I am giving you the next best thing, an actual com between Huey Pilot and Spec Op A Team on the ground in 1971, Laos. around 10% of all deployment ended up like this, unless your tour is directed by Michael bay, it would otherwise be a very boring adventure.Just in case people don't know the term being use- SOF term refer to Laos Operation, it is also a code word for priority extraction for A-Team on the ground during said operation- Callsign for the 2 SOF A-Team (RT Hawaii and RT Colorado)- Huey Pick Up (In contrast of a Gunship Huey, which is Cobra or Medievac Huey, which is Dust-off)- nick name of the A-1 Skyraider a Vietnam era CAS aircraft, like the A-10 in Vietnam.- OV-10 on station act as on scene commander