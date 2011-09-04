What's new

How can Pakistan counter Indias ABM system?

1.Pakistan would develop , multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs)& maneuverable warheads through SHAHEEN3 BM & also future BM


2.Pakistan would develop submarine launched cruise missile i.e Babur cruise missile & CJ-10k in their future chinese Type 39B submarine ,which would give them sea based nuke deterrence & would ensure the survivability of its nuclear deterrent



3.Pakistan would produce more number of ballistic missiles & has increased production of nuclear fissile material like plutonium used for nuke bombs,so that it
would overwhelm india ABM shield ,by firing more missiles towards india


4.Pakistan would use of decoys (e.g., lightweight mylar balloons which, until re-entry, will travel on an identical trajectory with the heavier warheads), use of ablative materials or reflective coatings which limit the damage of directed energy weapons, launches of numerous harmless missiles early in an attack which might cause the defender reveal his defenses and expend valuable resources

5.Pakistan could acquire anti satellite weapon or jammers from chinato confuse indias satellites,which also play a key role in Indias anti ballistic missile shield


6.Pakistan would rely more on cruise missiles like stealthy RAAD & babur for nuke deterrent they are harder to detect due to their lower radar cross-signature, low-level navigation,and use of waypoints to circumvent more secure and heavily defended areas.


7.Pakistan would seek help from from Beijing for high-altitude and anti-ballistic missile (ABM) defenses through HQ-9/ FD2000 deal


8.Pakistan would target indias BMD Radar through long range anti radiation missile like brazilian MER-1 anti radiation missile

9.Pakistan could pursue hypersonic missile technology if they are ready to afford it.

10.Last but not least Pakistan could 1st strike ,as it fears if india 1st strike then their majority nuke detterent might be destroyed & rest if survive would be destroyed by indias ABM shield

Technology is evolving fast , it just would be a matter of time when Pakistan would have high end - long range - super/hypersonic - Stealth cruise missiles carrying TNs with multiple erector launchpads to defeat the ABMs.

As for the Ballistic Missiles , new generation of them ones are in planning all over the world and the focus is on how to defeat the AMB and DEWs - CIWS etc. Pakistan surely will get its piece of the pie.
 
Land based Anti Ballistic Missile Technology (such as Patriot Missiles etc) cannot be fully effective in the Indo-Pak theater due to extremely short flight distances. With the number of nuke tipped multi-range and altitude missiles on both sides and relatively extremely short distances to prime target cities, the missiles will in all probability hot even before the ABMT batteries lock, load and launch.
 
Well,that is not the case...ABMs and BMDs are ready to engage hostile missiles in a matter of seconds...

The time factor only eases the decision of retaliation...i.e. Either to retaliate immediately or to wait for engagement or impact.
 
Nice thread Somnaath...BTW point 2 (Greater numbers/salvo launch) and 4 (decoys) are already in place...
 
best one is pray for mercy from us and give us back our land
 
yaar tu iss thread me kya kar rahe ,tu toh yeh thread pehle dekh chuka hey ,ab kya naya hey isss me Bol tu?
 
well hope so if pakistan could build it really:drag:
 
ya i know that ,that's why i had said if they could afford it in point no 9.well 1st of all tell me does china have hypersonic cruise missile technolgy ?:fie:
 
At this stage no one "has" the hypersonic CM technology , countries are working on it & chinese wont be far behind - you may see one faster than you think.
 

