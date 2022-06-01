What's new

Holocaust done by Germans or done on Germans?

When the allied forces occupied Germany, Soviet and western soldiers started raping German women from 8 to 80 years old girls, pregnant, elderly etc. For example some women were raped for 12 times by tens of soldiers and as it was reported in some cases the rape was done by non combatant forces indicating that it was a planned scenario before occupation of Germany by allied forces.

Mass Rape of German Women After the Fall of Germany in 1945

the Red Army was sent into Germany stirred up by Ilya Ehrenburg’s sick, hate-inspiring message and they ended up committing the biggest mass rape in human history.
www.revisionist.net
medium.com

The Horrific Mass Rape of German Women at the End of World War II

The greatest mass rape in history — the liberators raped over 2 million women
medium.com medium.com
english.alarabiya.net

IN PICTURES: How German women suffered largest mass rape in history by Soviets

Between the months of January and August of 1945, Germany saw the largest incident of mass rape known in history, where an estimated two million German
english.alarabiya.net english.alarabiya.net
en.wikipedia.org

Rape during the occupation of Germany - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

1 3NRp1HRDdGv4sJr_-W43JQ.jpeg
1 cqzwdiJCif3h1jS44sI7WA.jpeg
1 JhEAgHXwNNWNlWFAN2wRgA.jpeg
1 qSvox2-0vSgezpnlBwtSsQ.jpeg
1 YCimJVzKRurz1rRt7nQsAg.jpeg



Bombing of Dresden was done by joint British-US operation. It was reported that the asphalt of the roads was liquified after using napalm by American bombers against the civilians of Dresden. A true hell was made by napalm bombs in the city.

en.wikipedia.org

Bombing of Dresden in World War II - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Bundesarchiv_Bild_146-1994-041-07,_Dresden,_zerstörtes_Stadtzentrum.jpg


Although the NAZI army was no saint, they were not innocent. They did something worse to Soviet citizens on their way to conquer St.Petersburg. Millions of Slavic women were raped and killed. Point is the only ones who suffered from war were citizens of Europe.

Western governments allowed Jews to have a major influence on their decision making process, allowed them to control their economies and major banks, they received loans from Jews/Zionists during the world wars and as a consequence of it their citizens suffered the most.

I am afraid this might be repeated again in Europe by cornering Russians through Ukraine. The Jewish role and also the Zionist controlled west's role in RU-UKr conflict is obvious so people can now understand who wants war in Europe and else where.
 
it a template from war 1,2 so third world war is going to be copy except this time putin will be called the new hitler and blamed for downfall of economy etc. but it is going to be nuclear.
 
Fact that we don't know or talk about Red Army's war crimes committed on their march towards Berlin (unlike crimes of Germany or Japan) shows that history is written by victors
 
German army did rape many, but in comparison to Russians, they seem like Wali ullah.
And indeed, Germany paid the biggest price for the establishment of Israel. Germans were reluctant initially, but then they were forced into war. They not only sent many Jews to Israel, they also contributed a whole lot after the Israels establishment.
Your point is valid.
 
in the end one can say thanks hitler for establishing state of israel. i mean come on ig farben, eugenics, ford, ibm barcode, etc from usa came to Germany built it up. now they say it was for profit but in the end it was to build up germany into power house military for the big war. rubber tyres became scarce in america because it was transferred to Germany plus coal conversion to i think oil to burn was also transfered to germany. hitler and his henchman stole nikola teslas work after they murdered him. so they got hold of very high tech patents. now you get it why germany had good tech thanks to nikola tesla.

i would also like to add, gottfried feder is the one who took over the printing money press put it to work for germany. So war was brought to germany to take control back of its monetary banking system.

it is said most German high ranking officials were obsessed with occult. i can even show picture of one of them with slit eyes as if he is possessed by jinns.

the many germans that were prisoners of war under stalin were given laxatives and then made to parade in large numbers across i believe the red square as humiliation then to the gulags.
 
P
Post the occult pic please
 
There were no good sides in the war, both were equally rotten
 
They were the one exception to a united Christendom. The church kept it alive by blaming the Jews for the Crucifixion. Finally, banned from owning land or being members of trade guilds, many Jews entered one of the few occupations open to them—money lending. Nobody likes money lenders
 

